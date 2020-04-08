1,001 Steps – along with Christopherson Steps – was closed by the City of Surrey in an attempt to halt the spread of COVID-19. (File photo)

Christopherson Steps, 1,001 Steps closed due to COVID-19

Access restricted to Crescent Beach over Easter weekend, City of Surrey announces

A pair of popular South Surrey beach-access staircases have been closed to the public in a continued effort to halt the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Christopherson Steps and 1,001 Steps are both closed effective immediately, and closures will remain in place “until further notice,” the City of Surrey announced in a news release Wednesday afternoon (April 8).

As well, from Friday (April 10) until Monday (April 13), vehicle access to Crescent Beach will be closed once the beach parking lot is full, the city announced. When the lot is full, all non-residential vehicle traffic will be diverted from the area at Crescent Road and 128 Street.

“As we head into the Easter weekend, it is more important than ever that we stay the course and that we all continue to take steps to protect one another and our community,” Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum said in the release.

“We have implemented these measures for the Easter weekend so that we can continue to do our part to flatten the curve on COVID-19.

“I know the vast majority of Surrey residents are doing their part. I want to thank you for your continued diligence and for taking personal responsibility in avoiding crowded areas and carrying out these safety measures in this time of pandemic.”

As well, the city’s COVID-19 Compliance and Enforcement Team will be “proactively patrolling busy areas throughout the Easter weekend to ensure that safe physical distancing measures are being observed.”

The Christopherson Steps are located at 2409 Christopherson Rd. and lead to a waterfront area just south of Crescent Beach. Further south in Ocean Park, 1,001 Steps are located in the 12500-block of 15A Avenue.


