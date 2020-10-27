COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)

Christian school in Chilliwack closes for COVID-19 isolation measures, moving to online learning

Mt. Cheam school principal confirms coronavirus exposure led to staffing reduction and need to close

Chilliwack’s Mt. Cheam Christian School has closed for the week, due to a staffing problem brought on by COVID-19 exposures.

The school was closed Monday and will remain closed until Friday, Oct. 30, principal Jan Neels confirmed with Black Press.

“As you may be aware, there have been COVID-19 exposures at Mount Cheam Christian School,” he writes. “This has affected the number of staff we have available to hold classes. As a result, we are closing the school until the end of day Friday, Oct. 30.”

They are continuing to work with Fraser Health and follow their directives, Neels adds, while temporarily shifting to online learning.

“At the time of our return, we will continue to follow our COVID safety plan,” Neels continues. “We hope those affected will not get very sick and will recover quickly.”

The closure was first mentioned by Dr. Bonnie Henry on Monday afternoon during her regular COVID-19 briefing, although she only mentioned the school was in the Fraser Health region. This is in addition to a francophone school in Kelowna which has also closed due to staffing levels following an exposure.

Mt. Cheam is an independent school with just under 400 students from Kindergarten to Grade 12.

The school is listed by Fraser Health as having an exposure at the school on Oct. 16. Mennonite Educational Independent School in Abbotsford has also had an exposure that’s listed that occured Oct. 13, 14 and 16. Fraser Health is currently listing about 58 exposures in its region’s schools, and the region spans from Burnaby to Hope.

READ MORE: Two Chilliwack schools send letters out regarding potential COVID-19 exposures

@CHWKcommunity
jpeters@theprogress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

CoronavirusEducation

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Scientists remove 98 ‘murder hornets’ just south of Canadian border in Washington
Next story
Crown says murder of B.C. girl, 7, by accused mother was planned, deliberate

Just Posted

File photo
Hundreds of Canadian chambers support Surrey Board of Trade’s call for pension fix

Up to 12 million Canadian workers don’t have pension plans other than CPP

Tyler Joe Miller. (submitted photo)
Record-setting second hit song for Surrey’s Tyler Joe Miller, who’s ‘stoked for what’s next’

I Would Be Over Me Too song follows Pillow Talkin’ up the country charts

The RCMP photo shows cannabis that was seized as part of the E-Prominent investigation. (RCMP)
Four Langley and Surrey men charged in 2019 pot export case

Warrants were executed on properties in Surrey, Langley and Delta in June and August 2019

Sven Spichiger, Washington State Department of Agriculture managing entomologist, smiles as he walks with a canister of Asian giant hornets vacuumed from a nest in a tree behind him Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Blaine, Wash. Scientists in Washington state discovered the first nest earlier in the week of so-called murder hornets in the United States and worked to wipe it out Saturday morning to protect native honeybees. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
VIDEO: Scientists remove 98 ‘murder hornets’ just south of Canadian border in Washington

Thirteen of the murder hornets were captured alive

Not everybody lined up to vote on Saturday. In Surrey, 68,396 mail-in ballots still need to be counted for the final election tally. (Black Press Media)
North Surrey voters steer left, South Surrey voters steer right

Once again, it’s NDP orange in the city’s north end, Liberal red in the south

FILE – Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provides the latest update on the COVID-19 pandemic in the province during a press conference in the press theatre at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, October 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. shatters COVID-19 records with 817 weekend cases; masks now expected indoors

Three people have died over the past three reporting periods

The COVID Alert app is seen on an iPhone in Ottawa, on Friday, July 31, 2020. Newfoundland and Labrador has signed on to use a new smartphone app that notifies users when they have been in close contact with a someone infected with COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
COVID Alert app has ‘been a challenge,’ not suitable for B.C. yet: Dr. Henry

App is currently operational in eight provinces

The ‘new normal’ for hockey parents in Chilliwack and elsewhere in B.C., watching their kids from outside of the arena due to COVID-19 protocols. (Submitted photo)
Chilliwack hockey parents petition to be let back in the arena

Refused access due to pandemic protocols, parents are now applying pressure to loosen the rules

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
Christian school in Chilliwack closes for COVID-19 isolation measures, moving to online learning

Mt. Cheam school principal confirms coronavirus exposure led to staffing reduction and need to close

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Swoop Airlines. (Contributed)
Daily direct flights between Abbotsford and Toronto start Wednesday

Swoop announces new operations at Toronto Pearson Airport

Commissioner Austin Cullen listens to introductions before opening statements at the Cullen Commission of Inquiry into Money Laundering in British Columbia, in Vancouver, on February 24, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. money laundering inquiry hears of $800,000 and more in bags, luggage, backpacks

The lottery corporation has said it consistently reported suspicious transactions to Fintrac

Some of the characters in the League of Legends video game. (Photo: na.leagueoflegends.com)
E-sports trial at B.C. high schools to start with ‘League of Legends’ team game

For fall launch, Vancouver’s GameSeta company partners with BC School Sports

Most Read