UPDATE: Some Horseshoe Bay sailings back on after winds cancel many

Stormy seas in Horseshoe Bay are forcing ferries to return to Nanaimo, with many sailings to and from the Vancouver-based terminal cancelled due to high winds and debris.

B.C. Ferries said Saturday morning that the Queen of Cowichan at 6:15 a.m. sailing from Departure Bay and the Queen of Oak Bay at 8:25a.m. sailing from Departure Bay had been unable to dock in Horseshoe Bay due to high winds. Both vessels were forced to return back to Nanaimo.

Wind damage to an adjacent marina caused the cancellation of ferry sailings to and from Horseshoe Bay, but winds have now died down and sailings are expected to resume this afternoon.

Video uploaded on social media showed winds slamming a nearby marina, damaging boats and docks.

B.C. Ferries spokeswoman Astrid Braunschmidt said debris that was in the bay has been cleared after “major storm damage” to the neighbouring marina this morning. She said there was a lot of debris in the water, including loose boats and parts of the dock, but “a lot of the debris that was in the water is being pushed away from the terminal.”

B.C. Ferries determined at one point in the early afternoon that Horseshoe Bay travel would be shut down for the day, but that is no longer expected to be the case.

A number of sailings connecting other coastal communities were also cancelled due to the strong winds. All sailing schedule updates can be found at the BC Ferries website.

