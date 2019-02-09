NEWS BULLETIN file photo

UPDATE: Some Horseshoe Bay sailings back on after winds cancel many

Sailings to Horseshoe Bay unable to dock, Brentwood Bay-Mill Bay route also sees cancellations

Stormy seas in Horseshoe Bay are forcing ferries to return to Nanaimo, with many sailings to and from the Vancouver-based terminal cancelled due to high winds and debris.

B.C. Ferries said Saturday morning that the Queen of Cowichan at 6:15 a.m. sailing from Departure Bay and the Queen of Oak Bay at 8:25a.m. sailing from Departure Bay had been unable to dock in Horseshoe Bay due to high winds. Both vessels were forced to return back to Nanaimo.

Wind damage to an adjacent marina caused the cancellation of ferry sailings to and from Horseshoe Bay, but winds have now died down and sailings are expected to resume this afternoon.

Video uploaded on social media showed winds slamming a nearby marina, damaging boats and docks.

B.C. Ferries spokeswoman Astrid Braunschmidt said debris that was in the bay has been cleared after “major storm damage” to the neighbouring marina this morning. She said there was a lot of debris in the water, including loose boats and parts of the dock, but “a lot of the debris that was in the water is being pushed away from the terminal.”

B.C. Ferries determined at one point in the early afternoon that Horseshoe Bay travel would be shut down for the day, but that is no longer expected to be the case.

Video uploaded on social media showed winds slamming a nearby marina, damaging boats and docks.

READ MORE: 60,000 BC Hydro customers without power as strong winds hit south coast

A number of sailings connecting other coastal communities were also cancelled due to the strong winds. All sailing schedule updates can be found at the BC Ferries website.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Protesters hit streets of Washington, lawmakers weigh vaccine bill amid outbreak

Just Posted

VIDEO: Grey Cup comes to Cloverdale’s Lord Tweedsmuir Secondary

Adam Berger, two-time Grey Cup winner and Lord Tweedsmuir alum, pays a visit to his former school

Surrey council to vote on hiring artists to design ‘creative bike racks’

One will be located in Fleetwood, the other at the Surrey Art Centre; total budget is $13,000

PetSmart opens new Surrey location

Store has a ‘free range’ portion for cat adoption centre

UPDATE: 70,000 BC Hydro customers without power as strong winds hit south coast

Powerful wind gusts overnight reached up to 90 kilometres-per-hour in some pockets of the region

Developer now wants to build apartments at Surrey manufactured home park

Council to consider rezoning northern part of Fleetwood property; southern part rezoned for townhomes

‘I wasn’t expecting so much’: Community steps into help B.C. man living in his truck

In the cold depths of winter, Brian Owen and his dog have been living in his pickup truck in Williams Lake

UPDATE: Some Horseshoe Bay sailings back on after winds cancel many

Sailings to Horseshoe Bay unable to dock, Brentwood Bay-Mill Bay route also sees cancellations

Vancouver Giants wrap up road trip with 3-1 victory in Kamloops

Next up, the G-Men are back at home at the Langley Events Centre Sunday to take down the Cougars.

B.C. RCMP dog Hammer helps police nab suspects, find lost hiker – all in 4 days

Hammer helped with an investigation, in a search for a lost woman and aided in locating a suspect

Matsqui Institution in Abbotsford on day 4 of lockdown

Prison put lockdown in place to conduct ‘exceptional search,’ Correctional Service says

B.C. legislature deputy speaker Linda Reid to give up duties

Suspended officers reject allegations of speaker Darryl Plecas

Transport Canada orders new braking protocol after fatal CP derailment in Field

The order will remain in effect as long as necessary, Transportation Minister Marc Garneau said

Special warning to watch for treeline avalanches in B.C. backcountry

Senior avalanche forecaster Grant Helgeson says it means that trees are not the safe haven they normally are

RCMP investigating alleged assault at minor hockey club in North Vancouver

General manager Joanna Hayes says the club takes the safety and well-being of its member families seriously

Most Read