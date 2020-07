A public hearing that was scheduled to take place this evening regarding a cannabis store application in the City of White Rock has been cancelled.

The city issued a news release this afternoon, saying that it was informed today that Choom Holdings Inc. has withdrawn its application for a cannabis store.

Choom’s application was for a temporary use permit to operate a shop at 1550 Johnston Rd.

The meeting was scheduled to take place at White Rock Community Centre at 6 p.m.