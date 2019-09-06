Chinese lanterns decorate White Rock Pier for ‘Moon Festival’

Event to take place Sept. 13-14 on Marine Drive

The White Rock Pier was decorated with Chinese lanterns Thursday for the upcoming White Rock Moon Festival. (City of White Rock photos)

The White Rock Moon Festival is to return to Marine Drive next week with traditional Chinese flower lanterns decorating the newly-reopened White Rock Pier.

The two-day event, to be held Sept. 13-14, is presented by the City of White Rock in partnership with the White Rock Chinese Association. The full harvest moon is to take place on Sept. 14.

The event is to highlight Chinese-Canadian culture through musical performances, dance, martial arts, fireworks, food and “moon cakes.”

The cultural practice is celebrated by many Asian countries around the world, according to a City of White Rock news release.

“White Rock Moon Festival celebration fosters understanding and appreciation for cultural diversity by sharing Asian cultural tradition in music, art, dance, performance and food, as well as offering hands-on opportunities for everyone to participate,” the release states.

“We are so proud of the amazing community of people that come together and make our annual celebration of White Rock Moon Festival a success.”

Activities for the free event take place from 5-9 p.m. on Sept. 13 and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sept. 14.

