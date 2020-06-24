Sgt. Frank Jang of IHIT holds a photo of Bo Fan. The 41-year-old Chinese citizen has been identified as the victim of a homicide in South Surrey last week. (Tracy Holmes photo)

Chinese citizen identified as victim of South Surrey homicide

Bo Fan, 41, died in hospital after being dropped off with serious injuries

A 41-year-old woman has been identified as the victim of a homicide in South Surrey last week.

Bo Fan was dropped off at Peace Arch Hospital in the early morning hours of June 17. She later died from injuries consistent with a homicide, Sgt. Frank Jang of IHIT said during a press conference at Green Timbers Wednesday morning (June 24).

Fan, a citizen of China, had been in Canada since February of 2019 and was living in the Grandview Heights area of South Surrey, said Jang.

Jang would not divulge Fan’s cause of death, but said that it is clear from her injuries that she was a victim of homicide, however the incident is not considered to have been a random act.

READ ALSO: Police investigating ‘suspicious’ death of woman dropped off at hospital

READ ALSO: Homicide investigation prompts search warrant in South Surrey’s Ocean Park Neighbourhood

Police were in the 2700-block of 168 Street for more than 24 hours June 17-18, in connection with that investigation.

Jang also declined to comment on whether there is a connection between Fan’s case and a search warrant that was carried out at a home in the Ocean Park neighbourhood on June 18.

Fan was dropped off at hospital by friends and family – people she knew – said Jang. However, police would like to speak with anyone who knew the victim.

There have been no arrests or charges in the case so far, said Jang.

“We’re working hard to change that, but right now we’re still in our early stages.”

More to come.

