A woman wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus is silhouetted as she walks by a TV screen showing CCTV reporting number of COVID-19 cases in China, at a shopping mall in Beijing, Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

A woman wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus is silhouetted as she walks by a TV screen showing CCTV reporting number of COVID-19 cases in China, at a shopping mall in Beijing, Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

China says it has vaccinated 1 billion people

Number represents about 72% of the country’s 1.4 billion people

Chinese health officials announced Thursday that more than 1 billion people have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in the world’s most populous country, or about 72% of its 1.4 billion people.

Through Wednesday, 2.16 billion vaccine doses had been administered and 1.01 billion people had been fully vaccinated, National Health Commission spokesperson Mi Feng said at a news conference.

The announcement came as China battles a new outbreak of the delta variant in the southeastern province of Fujian, where 200 cases have been confirmed in the past six days.

Authorities have locked down affected neighborhoods, closed schools and entertainment venues and restricted travel out of Fujian in an effort to keep the virus from spreading.

China has largely stopped the spread of the coronavirus by imposing restrictions and mass testing whenever new cases are found. It also limits entry to the country and requires people who arrive to quarantine in a hotel for at least two weeks.

—The Associated Press

Coronavirusvaccines

Previous story
B.C. driving school owner to install dash cams, in spite of prohibition
Next story
B.C. man, 72, dies in home while family waits on hold with 911 dispatch

Just Posted

Hopefuls from the ridings of both Cloverdale-Langley City and South Surrey-White Rock campaigned for votes at Cloverdale’s virtual all-candidates meeting Sept. 14. Clockwise from top: Scott Wheatley Chamber director and host, Gordie Hogg, Kerry-Lynne Findlay, Ian Kennedy, June Liu, John Aldag, moderator Rebecca Smith, and Rajesh Jayaprakash (middle). (Screenshot)
Political hopefuls offer their ideas in virtual all-candidates meeting

Member of the student leadership team greet Hillary Janssens, an Olympic bronze medalist in rowing and a Cloverdale Catholic School Alumnus, as she visits her old elementary school Sept. 14 for a medal meet-and-greet with staff and students. (Photo: Clive Heah)
Hillary Janssens visits Cloverdale Catholic School

The Surrey Board of Education has voted to name the future school, located near 148 Street and 58 Avenue, Snokomish Elementary School following input from the Semiahmoo First Nation and Chief Harley Chappell. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
District names future Sullivan-area elementary school

Surrey RCMP says its gang team made several arrests and seizures in Newton and Guildford in a one-week period. (Photos: Surrey RCMP)
Suspect who sewed ‘a pocket into their undies’ for hiding drugs among 4 arrested in Surrey