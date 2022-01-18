A pedestrian walks past the Chilliwack Law Courts on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Chilliwack woman accused of spitting in someone’s face in a McDonald’s, resisting arrest

Incident allegedly started when another customer asked assailant to put her mask on properly

A 40-year-old woman is facing charges after an alleged incident of spitting in a person’s face at a Chilliwack McDonald’s last year.

One witness to the incident said his daughter was so scared by the outburst by the woman on June 25, 2021 at the Vedder Crossing fast food outlet that she’s received counselling for it.

The witness, who The Progress agreed not to name, said it all started when an older lady told the alleged assailant to put her mask on properly.

“She was asked to leave (because) she was having a swearing attack on a little old lady because of the mask issue,” the witness said. “She was just asked to leave and she lost it.

“Everybody in the restaurant started yelling at her get out.”

When RCMP officers arrived, it wasn’t over.

“She elbowed the police officer in the face and she spit in a person’s face.”

Carah Nicole Tracey, born 1981, is charged with causing a disturbance, assault, wilfully resisting or obstructing a peace officer, and assault of a peace officer.

Tracey had a first appearance on the matter on Sept. 21, 2021, with followup dates on Oct. 19, Nov. 23 and Dec. 17.

She was scheduled for a next appearance to face the charges on Jan. 18.

Tracey does not have a prior criminal history in the province, according to Court Services Online.

