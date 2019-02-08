Kari Simpson, founder of Culture Guard, asks protester Kim Forster to leave a rally to support Barry Neufeld. Forster was spoken to by an RCMP member at Simpson’s request, but not made to leave. Jessica Peters/ The Progress

Chilliwack trustee a no-show at fundraiser in his honour

Barry Neufeld says his legal fund is depleting for defamation suit

A fundraising rally was held for Chilliwack school trustee Barry Neufeld Thursday night, but he was a no-show.

The event, held at Evergreen Hall, was hosted by the Langley group Culture Guard and its founder Kari Simpson. A projector stated it was a “Thank You Rally for Barry Neufeld and the State of our Nation,” and envelopes left on the chairs had an option to donate to “Barry Neufeld’s legal fund.” However, as the night carried on it became clear the man of the hour would not make an appearance.

Two slightly different reasons were given for his absence.

Jenn Smith, a friend of Neufeld’s and a transgender writer and public speaker, said Neufeld’s absence was on the advice of his lawyer.

“Barry actually couldn’t be here tonight on the advice of his lawyers because he is involved in two legal cases and because he’s been defamed too much,” Smith stated. He also stated “Barry is a hero.”

Neufeld is involved in two Human Rights Tribunal complaints, and has announced he is taking legal action against Glen Hansman, president of the BC Teachers’ Federation for defamation. He also recently announced in a board meeting that he is taking legal action against his own school board. All four cases stem from his statements made in 2017 regarding SOGI 123, and the board’s and Hansman’s ensuing response to his statements.

After Smith spoke, the emcee of the event read a letter from Neufeld apologizing for his absence. That letter stated that Neufeld was actually afraid for his safety and unable to find a chaperone to go with him, despite needing the support for his legal fund.

“My fundraising for my defamation case is floundering and I could really use some positive media coverage at this time,” the letter said in part.

“But I do not feel I should be attending this evening… I feel very concerned about my physical safety as there is an ex-military man who has threatened myself and Mrs. (Heather) Maahs. I am subject to death threats… This man in particular has been the nastiest of my critics, a personal buddy of Justin Trudeau, as well.”

He said the man has been attending meetings and giving both him and Trustee Maahs “intimidating” looks.

“The RCMP are aware of this and have done nothing.”

The event did have security guards, and two RCMP officers were stationed there throughout the event. The only interaction the officers had with protesters was when Simpson tried to have a woman removed for holding a sign in her seat. The sign was made of pink and blue stripes and said: “Hate is a choice, being trans is not.” One officer spoke to the woman, and she and her sign were permitted to stay.

This is the second time Culture Guard has come to Chilliwack to honour Neufeld. One speaker mentioned Neufeld’s “scrappy leadership.” Like the last rally, this one drew a crowd of peaceful, colourful protesters, donned in rainbow colours and holding signs. The group included teachers, parents, and several candidates from the 2018 school board election.

Thursday evening was also a night for the Chilliwack trustees to spend with local CUPE members for a formal meeting and dinner. Trustee Darrell Furgason also missed the dinner, as he is out of the country.

@CHWKcommunity
jpeters@theprogress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Donation envelopes for Barry Neufeld’s legal fund were left on chairs, with cheques to be written to Culture Guard. Jessica Peters/ The Progress

A protest the Culture Guard rally was held outside and inside the building, by local parents, teachers, youth and some candidates from the 2018 school board election. Chris Braun, centre, was one of those candidates. Jessica Peters/ The Progress

An RCMP member speaks to protester Kim Forster, in the only encounter throughout the evening at Evergreen Hall. Jessica Peters/ The Progress

Culture Guard and Parents United Canada volunteers distributed literature on their views of homosexuality, transgender politics, and anti-immigration flyers. Jessica Peters/ The Progress

Previous story
Much of B.C. seeing snow, -40 C wind chills
Next story
Do you control the thermostat based on comfort or saving money?

Just Posted

B.C. government earmarks more cash to help new immigrants settle

Services to be expanded by 45 per cent, Surrey presser reveals

Burning car sends plume of smoke into Langley sky

A car burned on Friday, just off 200th Street.

VIDEO: Grey Cup comes to Cloverdale’s Lord Tweedsmuir Secondary

Adam Berger, two-time Grey Cup winner and Lord Tweedsmuir alum, pays a visit to his former school

Woman dies after being hit by vehicle in Surrey

Police say there will be ‘significant road closures’ near crash, at 6800-block of King George Boulevard

VIDEO: 2020 New Holland Canadian Juniors will playout in Langley

Three-time national champ Tyler Tardi on hand for annoucement – excited to possibly compete at home.

Much of B.C. seeing snow, -40 C wind chills

Environment Canada has issued dozens of warnings as bitterly cold winds and snow make way to B.C.

Chilliwack trustee a no-show at fundraiser in his honour

Barry Neufeld says his legal fund is depleting for defamation suit

70 pups found inside dead shark washed ashore on Vancouver Island

Team of scientists from University of Victoria performed a necropsy on a shark that washed ashore

Bruce McArthur sentenced to life in prison with no parole for 25 years

Justice John McMahon said he has no doubt McArthur would have continued to kill if he wasn’t arrested

Governor says Washington will continue to reject Trans Mountain ‘every way’ it can

John Horgan has said in the past that B.C. would use ‘every tool’ in its toolbox to fight the pipeline expansion

Canada adds 66,800 net new jobs in January, but unemployment rate ticks higher

Ontario and Quebec had the biggest job gains, while Alberta shed jobs for a second-straight month

Explosives, detonators and ‘more than 100 guns’ found in Campbell River home

Police searched home of Tony Green after he allegedly pointed loaded gun at off-duty police officer

5 to start your day

Record-number of opioid overdose deaths in B.C., ICBC further in the red and more

Toews scores in OT as Blackhawks edge Canucks 4-3

Pettersson nets 25th of year in losing cause for Vancouver

Most Read