Chilliwack shooting victim identified as Adam Ball, 37

IHIT says May 27 incident was not gang-related; Adam Gerald Ball was once convicted of manslaughter

IHIT and RCMP forensics investigators are on scene at a Broadway Street house that may be connected to a shooting in Chilliwack early Thursday morning. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)

A 37-year-old male is the victim of the latest homicide in the Lower Mainland, in Chilliwack, but police say there is nothing so far to link this homicide to the ongoing gang conflict.

At around 1:25 a.m. on Thursday (May 27), 37-year-old Adam Gerald Ball was dropped off at the Chilliwack General Hospital with gunshot wounds.

Ball succumbed to his injuries and the Integrated Homicide Investigation Unit (IHIT) took conduct of the investigation.

IHIT is asking for tips into Ball’s killing.

Police say they make no connections to prior criminal activity, but Ball was convicted of manslaughter in a violent killing of a man 16 years ago in Nanaimo.

Professional boxer Mark Woolnough was acquitted of manslaughter in the beating death of an Ontario man after a drunk brawl on Jan. 10, 2005. His three co-accused, however, Paul Rosborough, Dylan Ambrus, Donald Clarke, and Ball who was killed this week in Chilliwack, were convicted.

It is unclear based on public information on Court Services Online what sentence Ball received in the 2005 case.

On Friday, IHIT and the RCMP forensics team were on scene at a residence at 8880 Broadway Street connected to the homicide.

IHIT is working closely with the Chilliwack RCMP and the B.C. Coroners Service to gather evidence. Investigators are working to determine motive.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

RCMP were on scene at a house on Broadway street on Thursday, May 27, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

