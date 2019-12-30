Chilliwack RCMP seek witnesses to alleged sexual assault of 13-year-old girl

Incident occurred in the Eagle Landing area on Dec. 20

Police are looking for witnesses to an alleged sexual assault on a 13-year-old girl from 10 days ago.

Chilliwack RCMP received a report received at approximately 11 p.m. on Dec. 20 that a Caucasian man in his 20s offered a sexual proposal and inappropriately touched a 13-year-old-girl in the 8200-block of Eagle Landing Parkway.

Officers quickly arrived at the location where police began collecting evidence in their investigation.

“Fortunately the young girl did the right thing, and immediately ran away into a business,” Chilliwack RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Mike Rail said in a press release.

The suspect is described as: Caucasian male; approximately 180 centimetres (5’11”) tall; in his mid-20s; wearing a long-sleeved red shirt.

“Obviously we are concerned, however, to this point of our investigation officers have not linked this event to any similar incidents,” Rail said. “We encourage parents to review stranger-danger safety tips with their children.”

Chilliwack RCMP General Investigation Support Team (GIST) is actively investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611 or, should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

