A screenshot of the TikTok video of a man alleged to have issued homophobic slurs who later turned himself in to the Vancouver Police Department. (Twitter/ @jamiepine)

A screenshot of the TikTok video of a man alleged to have issued homophobic slurs who later turned himself in to the Vancouver Police Department. (Twitter/ @jamiepine)

Chilliwack man turns himself in to police following viral homophobic video

Man caught on video making homophobic comments and other insults outside SkyTrain station

WARNING: The video in this story contains coarse and homophobic language that might not be suitable for all readers.

A Chilliwack man was arrested when he turned himself in to police after he was caught on video making homophobic comments outside a SkyTrain station in Vancouver, according to Vancouver Police Department (VPD).

“Vancouver Police have identified a man recorded making offensive and homophobic comments in a video that went viral on social media earlier this week,” Sgt. Steve Addison said in a press release Feb. 4.

VPD launched an investigation on Jan. 31 after a 27-year-old man posted a TikTok video recorded outside the Burrard Station. In the video, a man is heard making homophobic comments and other insults.

The 34-year-old suspect from Chilliwack turned himself in to VPD Hate Crimes investigators on Feb. 2 and was arrested for his role in the alleged crime, and for an unrelated firearms offence.

He has since been released pending his next court appearance on March 29.

Because charges have not yet been formally laid, the man cannot be identified.

 

Do you have something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewschilliwackSkyTrain

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Pumping Mississippi River water west: solution or dream?

Just Posted

Anita Huberman, president and CEO of the Surrey Board of Trade, and Pierre Poilievre pose for a photo on Nov. 8, 2022 in Surrey. Huberman recently sent a letter to the City of Surrey calling for a review of grants given to local business organizations. She also wants the Cloverdale and South Surrey & White Rock Chambers disbanded. (Photo: Surrey Board of Trade/ Facebook)
Surrey Board of Trade CEO calls for review of city grants given to a trio of local business orgs

Marten Van Huizen, third from the left, poses with Fraser Health staff in front of the Cronzy Alzheimers Centre in Surrey on Feb. 1, 2023. (Submitted photo)
Fraser Health pays $5 for five years worth of rent at Cronzy Alzheimer’s Centre in Surrey

Dr. Akshay Jain, is a Surrey-based endocrinologist. (Submitted photo)
Sensor-based monitors could be game-changer for some diabetes patients, Surrey doctor says

Surrey Mounties are asking the public for information after a man allegedly exposed himself to Cloverdale residents and fled along a pathway behind a townhouse complex (see yellow highlight) in West Cloverdale. (Image via Google Maps)
Mounties looking for man who allegedly performed ‘indecent acts’ in Cloverdale