Man charged after assault leaves Abbotsford senior, 85, with broken teeth, facial cuts

Victim suffers broken teeth and facial cuts after attack on Sunday morning

Brandon Janveaux

A 19-year-old Chilliwack man has been charged after the violent attack of an 85-year-old man Sunday morning in Abbotsford.

Abbotsford Police Sgt. Judy Bird said police were called to the area of 33555 South Fraser Way – west of Bourquin Crescent East – at about 10 a.m. for a report that an elderly man was being hit and robbed.

Witnesses followed the suspect as he ran away. Bird said the man ran into traffic on South Fraser Way, and was struck by a vehicle.

The culprit continued to run away, and witnesses saw him head into a townhouse complex and go over a fence and into a ravine north of Trinity Street in downtown Abbotsford.

Police arrived and found the suspect hiding in some bushes in the ravine.

Bird said the victim – who did not know the assailant – sustained serious injuries, including broken teeth and cuts to this face.

Brandon William Janveaux has been charged with assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm.

Bird said she did not know what weapon Janveaux is alleged to have used.

Janveaux currently has other charges before the courts, according to the provincial court database. He is set to go to trial on Jan. 16 on charges of occupying a vehicle knowing that a firearm is present, possesssing a firearm without a licence, and carrying a weapon or prohibited device on Sept. 30, 2018 in Chilliwack.

He is also set to go on trial on March 20 on two counts of assault with a weapon and two counts of breaching his bail conditions on June 17 of this year in Chilliwack.

ALSO READ: String of purse snatches at Mill Lake in Abbotsford

ALSO READ: Man sentenced for break-in of senior man’s home

Report an error or send us your tips, photos and video.
Vikki Hopes | Reporter

@VikkiHopes
Send Vikki an email.
Like the Abbotsford News on Facebook.
Follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Hiking carbon tax to $210 cheapest way to hit Canada’s climate targets: commission

Just Posted

Rugby lights up the night at Surrey’s Sullivan Heights Park for the first time

Surrey Beavers cruise to victory over Langley’s Trinity Western University Spartans

‘We are no longer a warehouse’: An exclusive look inside Surrey Pretrial

We take a tour of B.C’s largest prison and sit down with warden, who shares his rehabilitative vision

Wind gusts up to 90 km/h on way to Lower Mainland

Strong northerly winds anticipated for Wednesday morning and through the day

Generational divide separates supporters, opponents at North Delta highrise hearing

Council could not get through all 129 speakers and will reconvene to vote on the project Nov. 27

Former Mayor Doug Husband named Delta’s Citizen of the Year

Husband received the honour at Delta Chamber of Commerce’s 68th annual Hats Off to Excellence Awards

VIDEO: Celine Dion tops Billboard 200 for first time in over 17 years

‘Courage’ is Dion’s fifth album to reach No. 1 on the Billboard 200

Arctic chill grips much of B.C.; strong winds cause outages on south coast

BC Hydro reports more than 19,000 customers were without electricity overnight

Cellphones, radio, TV stations to broadcast emergency alert system test today

The CRTC said the emergency alerts have been credited with saving lives

‘Tentative’ last-minute deal averts Metro Vancouver transit strike

Deal ends a 26-day transit strike by Unifor workers

B.C. first to endorse UN Indigenous rights legislation

John Horgan’s NDP pledge to adapt B.C. laws to declaration

Judge reserves sentencing decision in former northern B.C. mayor sex assault case

The Crown is seeking four to six years federal time; the defence wants 18 months in provincial jail

Why is it called ‘Black Friday’ anyway?

The name origins of the infamous shopping day have a darker background

Kamloops teen who admitted to sexually assaulting social workers to get psych assessment

The 13-year-old boy’s identity is protected by the Youth Criminal Justice Act

Hands Off! campaign targets gropers on public transit, in bars in Vancouver

More than 250 reports of groping have been investigated in Vancouver since 2018

Most Read