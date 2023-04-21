Chilliwack killer on long-term supervision order wanted on Canadawide warrant

Steven Frederickson who killed his roommate in 2010 walked away from Vancouver halfway house

Vancouver police are looking for a man on a long-term supervision order (LTSO) who killed his roommate in Chilliwack 13 years ago and who is wanted on a Canadawide warrant.

Steven Frederickson, 56, is considered to be violent and posing a risk to public safety, according to the Vancouver Police Department (VPD).

He also stabbed a prostitute in 1987 and kidnapped a woman and her children in 1995.

Frederickson is described as 6’1” with a slim build. (At trial in 2013 he had a large build.) He has a long grey beard, long grey hair, and typically wears sunglasses.He was last seen wearing a navy blue Vancouver Canucks baseball cap, a black jacket, and light blue jeans.

Frederickson is also is legally deaf, and required tag-teaming sign-language translators during his trial.

The VPD report he left his halfway house on April 19 and failed to return as mandated by his court-ordered conditions.

In October 2013, Frederickson was acquitted of the second-degree murder of Robert-Jan Planje at the Ashwell Road mobile home the two of them shared. The then 47-year-old was found guilty of manslaughter.

The night before Planje’s death, Frederickson said the two spent the evening drinking wine, with Planje smoking marijuana while he smoked crack cocaine. Frederickson said he woke up the next day in his underwear in Planje’s bed, and he claimed he had been sexually assaulted.

At trial, Justice William Grist found any assault by Planje unbelievable since Frederickson is – or at least was – a large man and the 64-year-old Planje was a thin, five-foot-two-inch transgendered individual with female genitalia.

A neighbour witnessed Frederickson later drag what looked to be a wrapped body out to Planje’s car.

Frederickson, a crack user, killed Planje in a violent and protracted incident that saw the small person covered in bruises, defensive wounds, the body later dumped in a remote location near Hope.

Justice Grist declined to hand a dangerous offender (DO) designation to Frederickson despite his extensive violent criminal past. Instead, Frederickson was handed the LTSO designation of the maximum length of 10 years in addition to a 10-year prison term.

The two other offences the Crown relied upon, in addition to the killing of Planje, to apply for the DO designation was a violent stabbing of a young prostitute in 1987, and an unlawful confinement of a woman and her children in 1995.

Anyone who sees Steven Frederickson, or who has information on his whereabouts, is asked to call 911 immediately.

