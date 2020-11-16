Chilliwack school board trustee Barry Neufeld at the board’s last meeting before the Oct. 20, 2018 election. (Paul Henderson/ Black Press file)

Chilliwack school board trustee Barry Neufeld at the board’s last meeting before the Oct. 20, 2018 election. (Paul Henderson/ Black Press file)

Chilliwack-Hope community award program faces backlash for honouring controversial school trustee

MP Mark Strahl says the only criteria for the award was a nomination from the community

A community award program set up by Chilliwack-Hope MP Mark Strahl came under fire Sunday, following news that a controversial Chilliwack trustee received the award.

The Chilliwack-Hope Community Heroes Award was given out to more than 100 people in the communities and was intended for “those who went above and beyond to help and care for others,” Strahl said in a media statement on Monday.

The only criteria for the award was a nomination, he added. In the process, Trustee Barry Neufeld was nominated, and posted his award on his public Facebook page on Sunday, Nov. 15.

Critics were quick to point out that Neufeld has posted several questionable comments throughout the pandemic. He once posted that he believes Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam is transgender and as such, shouldn’t be trusted regarding the coronavirus. He was eventually censured by the school board for his comments.

Neufeld has also posted recently that “dozens of huge 747s are arriving in Vancouver completely empty.”

He continues: “But they are loading up with Chinese ex pats, their kids, their cats and dogs and all their belongings and returning to China. What is going on? Rats leaving a sinking ship? Fleeing before an invasion?”

In response to media requests about the awards, Strahl confirmed that the awards were given out based on nominations.

“Everyone who was nominated received an award, including two local school trustees: Barry Neufeld and Willow Reichelt,” he said. He also said that awarding Neufeld, or any other of the recipients, did not equal endorsement of their views or actions.

“These awards in no way serve to endorse any recipient’s personal views, including those of Mr. Neufeld,” he said. “I did not endorse nor oppose any nominations that were received from the community. I did not make any nominations myself.”

He added that he started the Community Hero Awards to thank those businesses, people and not-for-profits that came together to help each other.

READ MORE: Chilliwack school board censures controversial trustee Barry Neufeld

@CHWKcommunity
jpeters@theprogress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

CoronavirusNews

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
RCMP identify 12 and 10-year-old in connection to weekend break-in at Lower Mainland school
Next story
COVID-19 outbreak numbers at White Rock care home near 40

Just Posted

Lindsay Rempel (left), the Cloverdale Christmas Hamper Program manager, and Melanie Yzerman, a program volunteer, register families for the hamper program outside the Cloverdale Community Kitchen. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Cloverdale Christmas Hamper Program in urgent need of donations

Hamper program serves seniors and families across Surrey, Langley, and White Rock

The Fraser Valley Regional Food Bank recently added a massive tented area stretched up and between two shipping canisters in order to continue to serve people outside during the winter. The need for the food bank continues to increase, says its director Matthew Campbell. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
‘Crazy’ increase in demand for food bank in Cloverdale

Fraser Valley Regional Food Bank serves people in Langley, Delta, Surrey, White Rock

The Independent Investigations Office of British Columbia is based in Surrey. (Photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Police watchdog looks into injury complaint after Surrey RCMP arrest

Man was under arrest for assault, there was a struggle and he was taken into custody

Image from video of the 2019 Coats for Kids campaign. (Youtube.com)
Surrey-area HAVAN members collect Coats For Kids, plus toys, money and more

Homebuilders association’s 25th annual campaign ends Dec. 12

A COVID-19 outbreak at White Rock Seniors Village has grown exponentially. (Google Street View Image)
COVID-19 outbreak numbers at White Rock care home near 40

Company confirms 23 residents, 16 staff infected as of Nov. 15

Cambridge Elementary School, which was ordered closed for two weeks by Fraser Health due to a COVID-19 outbreak, is seen in Surrey, B.C., on Sunday, November 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
No mask mandate as B.C. breaks records with 1,959 new COVID cases, 9 deaths over weekend

Province’s pandemic death toll is inching towards 300 people

Coquihalla Highway on Saturday, April 27, 2019. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Special weather statement in effect for Coquihalla, Highway 3

It is estimated that 10 to 15 cm of snow will accumulate over a relatively short period of time

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

ICBC sells its products through a network of 900 private insurance brokers around B.C., and also operates the province’s driver licensing division at selected locations. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
ICBC tests walk-in driver licence visits for Victoria, Surrey

Kamloops, Richmond, Burnaby part of pilot starting Nov. 23

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

(Black Press Media)
Prenatal care remains key amid COVID, B.C. expert says, as U.S. studies show heightened risk

Two U.S. studies point to a higher risk of more severe symptoms, premature birth

Chilliwack school board trustee Barry Neufeld at the board’s last meeting before the Oct. 20, 2018 election. (Paul Henderson/ Black Press file)
Chilliwack-Hope community award program faces backlash for honouring controversial school trustee

MP Mark Strahl says the only criteria for the award was a nomination from the community

Abbotsford Christian Middle School is temporarily closed due to several COVID-19 cases.
Middle school in Abbotsford closed due to COVID-19

All staff and students from Abbotsford Christian School required to self-isolate

The Canucks ‘Reverse Retro’ jersey unveiled on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020. (NHL)
VIDEO: Canucks unveil redesigned jersey as part of NHL’s ‘Reverse Retro’ collection

Jersey will be available for purchase on Dec. 1, 2020

Most Read