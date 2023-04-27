Chilliwack Heritage Park warning about fake event being advertised on social media

Scam flyer tells vendors to email for an application form then follow-up email asks for money

Chilliwack Heritage Park management is telling people that the flyer asking for vendors for the “Spring Fling” is a scam and no such event is being held at the facility in May 2023. (Facebook illustration)

Based on the poster, the Spring Fling at Heritage Park in Chilliwack in May appears to be a trade show of some kind with no theme.

It also turns out that it’s a fake event. The poster is a scam.

The digital flyer circulated and spotted on Facebook said the Spring Fling runs May 13 and 14, and May 20 and 21.

“Vendors, Businesses & Nonprofits don’t miss out on the Hottest Event of 2023!” it declares, adding there would be “over 150 Vendors and Nonprofits.”

The Chilliwack Heritage Park Facebook page shared the poster on April 19 calling it a scam.

“This event is NOT being held here.”

The Progress sent an email to the email address on the poster to request a vendor form on April 23. Two hours later a response came in.

“These are great!!” the email response said. “Spot still available for that sign up the contract form submit and pay to secure your spot.”

In addition to the message with questionable grammar, it included a link (that was not clicked on).

Then, three days later on April 26, another email.

“Our spots are almost full please pay for your spot.

“Thank you. Warm Regards. Anna”

A follow-up email saying The Progress knew this is a scam and asking how many “spots” they had received payment for was not responded to by Thursday afternoon.

Asked to comment on the scam, a spokesperson for Chilliwack Heritage Park said it was unfortunate.

“It’s unfortunate that these things happen so everyone must be vigilant,” duty manager Fieny van den Boom said in a statement. “Once contracts are solidified, events are posted on our website and we encourage everyone to check the website or call us if they have any questions.”

The next event at Heritage Park is the Vintage Barn Market in the Spring this weekend, April 28 to 30.

And on the weekend of the event in the scam poster, May 12, 13 and 14, The B.C. Rock & Gem Show is actually at the facility.

