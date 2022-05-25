Chilliwack gangster’s appeal of 11.5-year jail sentence for crime spree dismissed by the court

Prolific offender Jonathan David Olson (pictured) and Brodie Tyrel Robinson, both of Chilliwack, were convicted of several offences in BC Supreme Court in August 2019 in connection to a crime spree on the Canada Day long weekend in 2017.

Chilliwack prolific offender Jonathan David Olson’s appeal of his 11.5-year jail sentence for a crime spree has been dismissed by the B.C. Court of Appeals.

The criminal activity five years ago involved a series of incidents including shooting a fellow gangster in the head.

Olson was convicted with Brodie Tyrel Takahashi Robinson in August 2019 in connection with the series of incidents on the 2017 Canada Day long weekend.

The crime spree started with Olson and Robinson caught on surveillance video at the Lickman Road Husky gas station, where Olson pistol-whipped another man, Dane Miller, who then took off in a mini-van.

The two chased, fired shots at the mini-van and hit Miller in the head. He survived but a bullet remained lodged in his head.

The next day Olson was found in possession of a stolen vehicle near the Vedder Canal. Before Olson was found hiding in the bushes and arrested by the RCMP’s Emergency Response Team, he was accused of attempting to drown a police dog who had jumped into the canal to apprehend him.

Neither Olson nor Robinson expressed remorse or admitted the offences.

Olson filed an appeal of his conviction, which was heard on May 18 in the Court of Appeal in Vancouver, but due to a technical glitch, the media was not able to attend remotely.

A written decision on the reasons for the dismissal should be posted in the coming weeks online.

