Childcare spaces at 9 schools in Surrey receive B.C. government funding

Supneet Kaur Chawla, who’s child benefits from childcare spaces at a Surrey school, speaks at an event to announce funding for new childcare spaces at nine different schools in the city on Tuesday (Jan. 24). (Surrey Schools photo)

Nine schools in the city of Surrey will share more than 290 spaces for before- and after-school childcare, with costs covered by the $186,000 ChildCareBC’s New Spaces Fund.

The announcement came at an event at Panorama Park Elementary on Tuesday (Jan. 24) for childcare spaces at Cindrich, Coyote Creek, Frost Road, Holly, M.B. Sanford, Panorama Park, Sullivan, Surrey Centre and W.F. Davidson elementary schools, according to a Surrey Schools release.

Nearby schools may also have spaces offered for school-aged children if registration points to a need for more expanded services, the district states.

“As a trustee, I have heard from countless families about the importance of affordable and accessible childcare,” said Laurie Larsen, chair of the Surrey Board of Education.

A mom whose child benefits from the new childcare spaces spoke at the event, saying the services make it easier for her to work.

“It’s convenient, saves us time, and my child has that continuity that is so critical. They have a great time in the program and are in an environment that they trust and feel safe in,” said Supneet Kaur Chawla.

Funds for childcare are available for school districts, First Nations schools, independent schools for First Nations and ones that are not-for-profit, a provincial release states.

“I am happy hundreds of Surrey children will have child care on school grounds, making life easier for busy parents and giving them the peace of mind of knowing their kids are in one place for the day, with one dropoff and pickup location,” said Grace Lore, Minister of State for Child Care.

The province also states that some spots are still available at the new spaces operated by YMCA, with a wait-list also in effect where parents and guardians can register their child.

