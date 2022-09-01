Child sex offender sentenced for shoplifting and breaches in Abbotsford

Police issued a public warning about Shaun Deacon in March after his release from jail

Child sex offender Shaun Deacon has been sentenced for shoplifting and breaching his conditions in April. (Photo courtesy of the Abbotsford Police Department)

A notorious child sex offender who was released in Abbotsford in March has been sentenced to three months in jail for a theft that occurred less than a month later.

Shaun Deacon, 56, was sentenced Thursday (Sept. 1) in Abbotsford provincial court after previously pleading guilty.

Deacon was charged with theft after he shoplifted at a business in the 32700 block of South Fraser Way on April 5. He was released from custody.

He was then charged with three counts of breaching his conditions on April 27.

On Thursday, he was also sentenced to three months in jail for two of the breaches, while the third one was stayed.

Police did not reveal the nature of the breaches, but Deacon must abide by conditions that include a lifetime ban from attending public parks, swimming areas, school grounds, daycare centres, playgrounds or community centres where kids under the age of 14 are expected to be present.

He also has a lifetime ban from working or volunteering in a capacity that involves being in a position of trust or authority towards anyone under 14 years old.

Deacon also has a ban on contact with kids under the age of 16 and is prohibited from possessing any electronics that can access the internet.

Deacon has convictions for sexual offences against children in 1988, 1996 and 1998, as well as breaches of long-term supervision orders in 2002, 2009, 2014 and 2018.

He was released in Abbotsford on March 18 of this year – when police issued a public warning – after serving his full sentence of three years and eight months for three breaches of his long-term supervision order in July 2018.

According to Parole Board of Canada documents, those breaches included Deacon having electronic devices (which he wasn’t supposed to have) being found in his work locker.

Also found in the locker were a folding knife, a black duty belt similar to what police wear, sex toys (including restraints) and “a large quantity of cold/flu and cough medicine, which, if provided to children, could make them sleepy or groggy.”

Deacon had also accessed the internet several times and had images of children under 16, including some fully naked, the documents state.



