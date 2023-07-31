Kelly Glen Isbister is a convicted child molester now facing new charges of possession of child pornography. (Langley Advance Times files)

Kelly Glen Isbister is a convicted child molester now facing new charges of possession of child pornography. (Langley Advance Times files)

Child porn trial begins for Aldergrove man

Kelly Glen Isbister was charged following an investigation that began in 2019

A new child pornography trial of an Aldergrove man previously convicted of sex offences began on Monday in New Westminster Supreme Court.

Kelly Glen Isbister is facing two charges of possession of child pornography, a charge of importing or distributing child porn, and a charge of breaching his recognizance.

The trial is expected to take place over nine days, to Aug. 11.

Isbister was arrested on the charges in 2020, after an investigation that began in late 2019, and involved members of the BC Internet Child Exploitation Unit, the Langley RCMP, and the Vancouver Police Department. Search warrants were issued several times between Dec. 2019 and Aug. 2020, allowing police to access Isbister’s computer and Facebook account, when the first charges were laid.

The alleged child pornography offences took place in Langley, Vancouver, and Surrey, according to court records.

Persons charged with a criminal offence are considered not guilty until the charges are proven in court.

Isbister has already spent three years in prison after he was convicted of sexual touching in 2014.

He victimized three boys, each 14 at the time of the attacks, plying them with alcohol, drugs, and cash before coercing them into sexual activity. He photographed at least two of the incidents.

