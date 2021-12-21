Child porn charges for Surrey man, 70, after 20-month police investigation

Sant Mangat was released from custody with ‘strict conditions,’ according to BC ICE news release

A 70-year-old Surrey man has been arrested and charged with child pornography-related crimes following a 20-month police investigation.

Sant Mangat was subject of an online investigation by the BC Integrated Child Exploitation Unit (BC ICE), dating back to March 2020.

He was arrested “without incident” on Dec. 15, and has since been released from custody with “strict conditions” detailed in a news release posted by BC ICE on Tuesday (Dec. 21).

“The results of that investigation have been submitted to BC Prosecution Service for consideration of appropriate charges,” the news release says.

Charged on Dec. 13 and due in Surrey Provincial court Jan. 4, Mangat is charged with one count of telecommunicate to lure a child under 16, and one count of possessing child pornography.

If anyone has any information regarding this or any other case involving online Child Sexual Exploitation, we encourage them to contact the police of their jurisdiction to report their concerns, said Cpl. Sharen Leung, of BC ICE.

If you have questions about how to talk to you own children about online safety, please visit the Canadian Centre for Child Protection.

Mangat’s conditions include not entering into or continuing “any dating relationship, or marriage, or common-law relationship with any person who has children under the age of 16 years old, or who has the care of or access to children under that age.”

He is not to access any computer network including the internet or possess any device capable of accessing the internet – “with some exceptions,” police say.

He is not to attend any public park, public swimming area, daycare centre, school ground, playground, community centre, or theatre “where persons under the age of 16 years are known by you to be present or can reasonably be expected to be present.”

Also, Mangat is not to have any contact or communication, directly or indirectly, or be alone in the immediate presence of any person under the age of 16 except while in the immediate presence of another adult.

Given that this case is now before the court, “we cannot provide any further specifics with respect to this investigation,” the news release adds.



tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

