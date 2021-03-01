(Black Press file photo)

Child in critical condition, homicide investigators probe incident near Agassiz

The child was transported to hospital but is not expected to survive

B.C.’s Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is looking into an incident that has left a child in critical condition.

Agassiz RCMP were called to a home in Harrison Mills to assist paramedics with a medical emergency involving a child, but did not confirm when this happened.

The child was transported to a regional hospital and police say they are not expected to survive.

Mounties have said no further information will be released at this time.


Police

