(Abbotsford Police Department/Facebook)

Child, 3, survives fall from 3rd-floor window with no major injuries

Abbotsford Police Department spokesperson says toddler lucky to be alive after fall of that height

An Abbotsford toddler is lucky to be alive with no significant injuries after falling from a third-storey window on Monday.

Abbotsford Police Department spokesperson Judy Bird said the father was with the three-year-old, and the two had been playing nearby. But a witness told police that the toddler was waving out the window at other children as they came home, and the window’s screen popped out of place giving way for the child to fall out the window.

“Her parents were completely devastated,” Bird said. “The witness heard the screen pop, and then next thing you know, the little girl was coming through the window and landed in the flower bed that had been freshly bark mulched below.”

Related: Abbotsford police rescue 4-year-old from 3rd-floor ledge

“Within seconds,” Bird said the parents were with the girl, who may have survived the fall solely due to the freshly mulched flower bed.

The child underwent X-rays and CAT scans, but no significant injuries were found on the young child.

It’s the second incident involving a toddler and a third-storey window within a week. Emergency crews responding to a four-year-old on a narrow, ornamental balcony on the third floor of a building, who was about to fall last Wednesday (Aug. 8).

Police were able to save that child from a fall with a forced entry of the house. At that time, police put out a pair of tips for window safety for children.

“We are so thankful that this little one was OK, and didn’t sustain any injuries. We acknowledge that he parents were present, which does cause us to remind people that toddlers can get into situations that we totally would not be expecting,” Bird said following the incident this week.

“We remind people, as we are expecting high temperatures again, this week, to not allow children to play around windows. We understand that windows are going to be open, but make sure furniture is pulled away from the wall, and we really have to keep an eye on the little ones near windows.”

Police also ask parents to install window stops or guards to control how wide a window can open.

Report a typo or send us your tips, photos and video.
Dustin Godfrey | Reporter

@dustinrgodfrey
Send Dustin an email.
Like the Abbotsford News on Facebook.
Follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
48 sockeye, harbour seal seized from poachers caught on B.C. river

Just Posted

Surrey RCMP seek witnesses after two killed in crash between SUV and semi

Surrey RCMP would like to speak to anyone who has information about the crash, or dash cam footage of the incident

Surrey RCMP looking for missing 66-year-old man

Verne Raynard was last seen at 12:45 a.m. on Aug. 12 in the 10500-block of 125B Street

Cloverdale Market Days highlighting kids, entertainment this weekend

Saturday, Aug. 18 will mark the second-to-last market of the season

For her murdered son, ‘Burnouts in the Sky’ returns to Cloverdale Saturday

Annual car show staged for the first time since Bradley McPherson’s killer was convicted

UPDATE: Missing woman ‘safely located,’ Surrey police say

Police say Kara McDonald, 38, was last seen at 4:10 a.m. on Sunday

Average Canadian family spends 43% of income on taxes: study

Fraser Institute’s consumer report shows taxes accounting for larger chunk of income each year

48 sockeye, harbour seal seized from poachers caught on B.C. river

Charges pending after two poachers arrested for salmon fishing at night

Vancouver 6th most liveable city in the world: report

West coast city narrowly beats Toronto, but is bested by Calgary

Plaque that replaced Macdonald statue at Victoria city hall vandalized

Less than 24 hours after plaque was installed, an ‘X’ had been scratched through the centre

UPDATED: Cars plunge in Italian highway bridge collapse; 25 killed

Five more people are injured and in serious condition

VIDEO: Number of abandoned dogs rising because of California wildfires

‘A lot of people have had to … literally dump their dogs’ Langley adoptathon organizer says

5 to start your day

Quidditch comes to Surrey, a drug-testing pilot in Chilliwack and more

Mt. Hicks wildfire partially closes Hwy. 7

150-hectare blaze prompted closure of a provincial park

Court hearing on Humboldt Broncos fundraising to test Saskatchewan law

The money has yet to be distributed because Saskatchewan has legislation known as the Informal Public Appeals Act

Most Read