Chief of defence staff Jonathan Vance says he’ll relinquish his post as chief of the defence staff ‘in the months to come’ (The Canadian Press)

Chief of defence staff Jonathan Vance announces impending retirement

Gen. Jonathan Vance says he’ll relinquish his post as chief of the defence staff ‘in the months to come’

Gen. Jonathan Vance, Canada’s top soldier, says he’s retiring.

He says he’ll relinquish his post as chief of the defence staff “in the months to come” after the government has found a successor.

In a letter posted today, he tells the members of the Canada Armed Forces that they remain an inspiration to him and says he has given them his all.

Until he steps down, Vance says he’ll serve the military and Canadians with the “same energy and effort I always have.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is thanking Vance for his service, saying in a statement that he has launched the process to find a successor.

Vance was appointed to the position six years ago, capping a career that began in 1986 when he was commissioned into the the Royal Canadian Regiment.

The Canadian Press

