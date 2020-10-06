Chartwell Crescent Gardens staff member tests positive for COVID-19

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at another long-term care facility on the Semiahmoo Peninsula.

Fraser Health officials announced Monday (Oct. 5) that a staff member at Chartwell Crescent Gardens Retirement Community (1222 King George Blvd.) in South Surrey is self-isolating at home after testing positive for the virus.

“A Fraser Health rapid response team is at the site and communication with residents and families is underway,” a news release states.

“Enhanced control measures have been put in place at the site and Fraser Health is working with staff to identify anyone who may have been exposed and is taking steps to protect the health of all staff, residents and families.”

It is the third local outbreak in long-term care facilities in recent weeks. Fraser Health announced Sept. 24 that a staff member at Peace Portal Seniors Village had tested positive, and on Saturday (Oct. 3), that a staff member at White Rock Seniors Village was in self-isolation at home after testing positive.

The Chartwell outbreak was also one of three new facility outbreaks announced Monday by provincial health officials. The third is at Langley Lodge – the same facility that lost 25 residents this past spring due to outbreaks in March and April.

