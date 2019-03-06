Surrey RCMP say a 32-year-old Surrey resident has been charged in connection to a shooting in City Centre on Jan. 9. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

Charges laid in Surrey shooting that left teen with serious injuries

Police say the incident was targeted, but the victim is ‘not believed to be the intended target’

Surrey RCMP say a 32-year-old Surrey resident has been charged in connection to the shooting of a teen in City Centre on Jan. 9.

Rajinder Sandhu, police said in a news release Wednesday (March 6), is facing six charges which includes: attempted murder, discharging a firearm with intent, discharging a restricted firearm, possession of a restricted firearm, possession of a restricted firearm with ammunition and unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

Police said Sandhu remains in custody at this time.

RELATED: Teen shot after Jeep crashes into van, Surrey RCMP say

Around 11:15 p.m. on Jan. 9, Surrey RCMP said it responded to reports that a 17-year-old boy was “seriously injured in a shooting outside of a townhouse complex.”

Surrey RCMP Frontline officers responded and found evidence “consistent with shots being fired as well as a motor vehicle collision,” Surrey RCMP said in the release.

Shortly after, RCMP said, a man was arrested and taken into police custody.

Surrey RCMP said that investigators “believe this was a targeted incident which stemmed from an earlier dispute between parties known to one another.” But police said the victim in the incident “was not believed to be the intended target.”

Police also said the Jan. 9 shooting is “not believed to be related to gang activity or the drug trade.”

Anyone with information or who witnessed this incident, who has not yet spoken with police, is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or contact Crime Stoppers if you wish to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477 or go to solvecrime.ca.


