Charges laid in serious February 2018 crash that left passenger injured

A Surrey man faces three charges over a crash into a pickup while driving about 145 km/h.

Two people were sent to hospital — one in serious condition — after a collision in Aldergrove on Feb. 10, 2018. (Shane MacKichan photo)

A Surrey man has been charged in a February 2018 crash that had left an Aldergrove man with life-altering injuries.

On Feb. 10, 2018, a right-hand drive Mitsubishi Lancer collided with a parked Dodge 3500 truck on 273rd Street and 29th Avenue.

“The Lancer was southbound on 273 Street when failed to negotiate the slight curve in the road and crossed over to the northbound lane colliding with the legally parked Dodge,” said Langley RCMP Cpl. Holly Largy. “The passenger was airlifted for treatment of his life-threatening injuries and remains in grave condition.”

The driver was taken to hospital by ground ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.

Christopher James Paton, 39, of Surrey, heads to court March 1 to answer charges of impaired driving causing bodily harm, drive over 0.08 causing bodily harm and dangerous driving causing bodily harm, Largy said.

“Analysis of Paton’s blood alleges his blood alcohol content to have been nearly three times the legal limit,” she added. “It’s also alleged the Lancer was travelling at over 145 km/h just prior to the collision. His passenger that night, a 38 year old man from Aldergrove, sustained injuries that will permanently alter the course of his life.

ICARS was called in that night to assist with the investigation by Langley Traffic Services. At the time, police said alcohol and speed were considered factors in the collision.