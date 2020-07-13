Charges laid in Langley homicide, house fire investigation

Charges have been laid in a Langley homicide investigation, where three people died in a house fire in June, IHIT reported Monday morning.
Sgt. Frank Jang will be holding a media availability this morning at 10 a.m. to provide further details.
On June 13, RCMP were called to 19600-block of Wakefield Drive around 5:30 p.m. where they discovered a house engulfed in flames.
Police found a man’s body at the back of the residence with injuries indicative of homicide. He was later identified as a resident of the home.
Emergency responders located two additional bodies inside the house and their identities are not yet confirmed.
