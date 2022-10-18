Charges laid in connection to Ocean Park robberies

Robberies to ‘food-service businesses’ happened in April and May 2022

Charges have been laid against a suspect in connection with a string of alleged robberies in Ocean Park earlier this year, Surrey RCMP announced Tuesday morning.

Charges stem from three robberies – all to food-service businesses – that happened between April 24 and May 8, 2022.

In a news release, police said an arrest was made, and a search warrant executed, on June 28, and “through extensive evidence-gathering linked all three robberies to one suspect.”

On Oct. 4, the BC Prosecution Service approved three charges against 35-year-old Daniel Richardson Lloyd. He faces two counts of robbery and one count of attempted robbery.



