Charges laid in Clayton stabbing death from August, 2022

A youth has been charged in the death of Leroy Billy

Police have a charged a 17-year-old youth with manslaughter in the stabbing death of Leroy Billy.

In a press release, issued by IHIT Aug. 22, Constable Keegan Ayre said the charge was laid Aug. 18, 2023. Ayre said the youth was from Surrey, but did not indicate if they were male or female.

“Under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the name of the accused will not be released,” Ayre wrote.

One year ago, Leroy Billy was stabbed on 184th Street near Fraser Highway after a confrontation.

“On August 18, 2022, the Surrey RCMP responded to an assault in progress … and found 45-year-old victim Leroy Billy suffering from stab wounds,” Ayre wrote. “Billy was transported to hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) took conduct of the investigation and worked closely in partnership with the Surrey RCMP, the RCMP Integrated Forensic Identification Section and the BC Coroners Service.”

In a press release sent out Aug. 19, 2022, RCMP media relations office Vanessa Munn said the Lower Mainland Integrated Police Dog Service tracked a person from the corner of 184th and Fraser Highway and that person was “taken into police custody” and held at the RCMP’s Surrey cells.

“Initial indications are that there was a confrontation involving the victim and several other parties prior to the stabbing,” Munn wrote at the time. “Work is being done to identify all parties who may have been involved or who may have witnessed this incident.”

In a press release issued the next day, Aug. 20, 2022, IHIT revealed more details about the stabbing and also appealed to the public for witnesses.

Corporal Sukhi Dhesi, IHIT media relations officer, said the confrontation began on a bus between the 45-year-old man and a female.

Dhesi said the man got off the bus at 184th and Fraser Highway and was then confronted by a bunch of youths before being stabbed.

“We are thankful that a motorist, who witnessed the incident, stopped and called 911,” Dhesi said at the time. “This resulted in a quick response by police and emergency health services, unfortunately, the victim later succumbed to his injuries at hospital.”



