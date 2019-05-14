A forensics expert at the scene of the 2017 shooting at the Browns Socialhouse restaurant at 101-20065 Langley Bypass. Langley Times Advance file photo

Charges laid in 2017 fatal Lower Mainland shooting

IHIT has announced that charges of murder and attempted murder have been laid

  • May. 14, 2019 9:30 a.m.
  • News

Charges have been laid against one man in connection with a 2017 fatal shooting in Langley.

Shortly before midnight on June 9, 2017, gunshots were fired in the area of the Browns Social House on 200th Street near the Langley Bypass.

Frontline officers arrived to find 31-year-old Tyler Pastuck dead with gunshot wounds, and a second male victim who survived the shooting.

For the next several months, IHIT and its partners diligently followed the evidence trail which has now resulted in criminal charges being laid in connection with the shooting.

READ MORE: Victim of Langley shooting served time for manslaughter

On May 10, 2019, David Tull was charged with the first degree murder of Tyler Pastuck.

Charges of attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder were also laid in relation to the second male victim.

“This was a fast moving and highly complex investigation,” said Corporal Frank Jang of IHIT. “All the investigators involved are commended for their dedication and perseverance.”

Tull is currently in custody and will appear before a judge in B.C. Provincial Court on May 14.

Police have indicated that there will be no further details released, as the matter is now before the court.

.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Previous story
Inquest scheduled into inmate’s death at Surrey Pretrial Centre
Next story
Victoria fire that burned for days deemed ‘suspicious’

Just Posted

‘Game of Artifacts’: Museum of Surrey puts collection to the test in social media duel

Winner of ‘Game of Artifacts’ contest to be announced May 18 at Museum of Surrey

Green Timbers forest advocates raise concerns about proposed Surrey-Langley SkyTrain route

TransLink says it plans a ‘comprehensive’ environmental screening project review

Net gain of one ice sheet in Surrey means realignment, ‘new opportunities’ and growth: report

New three-sheet arena built in North Surrey will create additional 75.25 hours of ice per week

One pull at a time, Surrey’s Marlon Hicks muscled his way to a career as armwrestling champion

The Cedar Hills-area resident hits on a business idea to teach armwrestling to others

Surrey Fire Service sees ‘dramatic’ decrease in overdose calls with 911 dispatch system

Colour-coded Clinical Response Model implemented in May of 2018

B.C. holding public inquiry to track rise of money laundering

Judge to head probe into criminal activity in real estate, drugs

Bucks stop Raptors 108-100 in series opener

Milwaukee takes 1-0 leads in NBA’s Eastern Conference final

Over 100 people fall ill in norovirus outbreak at two Richmond hotels

VCH said they have not determined the cause of the outbreak

MPs condemn B.C. RCMP interrogation of Indigenous girl who reported sex assault

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale calls the interrogation techniques shown in the video ‘abhorrent’

Burmese python too big for B.C. put on one-way flight to Toronto

Snake will be going to his forever home at a reptile zoo just north of the city

Looking forward to money laundering probe, Rich Coleman says

B.C. Liberal MLA has faced accusations he didn’t do enough

Two pillows, ‘Magic Wand’ vibrator at centre of B.C. civil dispute between exes

Whether the items were gifted under Canadian law or not main argument in Civil Resolution Tribunal case

Carfentanil, an opioid more toxic than fentanyl, linked to more deaths in B.C.: Coroner

There were 64 deaths linked to carfentanil in the first quarter of 2019, compared to 35 in all of 2018

Richmond woman dies with husband and brother in Alaska float plane crash

The float planes collided Monday near the southeast Alaska town of Ketchikan.

Most Read