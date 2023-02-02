An intentionally set fire on May 15, 2016 in the Five Corners district has resulted in charges against a 24-year-old Surrey man. (File photo)

Charges laid in 2016 White Rock Five Corners arson fire

Surrey man, 24, facing seven charges in blaze that displaced 100 people

Nearly seven years after an arson fire destroyed a building under construction in White Rock’s Five Corners neighbourhood, a suspect has been charged.

The intentionally-set May 2016 fire put about 100 residents of the four-storey, 60-unit Ocean Ridge condominium complex out of their homes.

Residents were evacuated just after 5 a.m. after a fire broke out at Allure, a condominium complex under construction immediately south of Ocean Ridge.

The Allure building was destroyed, while Ocean Ridge structure suffered significant fire-, smoke- and water-damage.

Residents of the Ocean Ridge building were evacuated to the Centennial Arena, most in their pyjamas with few to no personal belongings. Some were also able to rescue their pets from the building, while others were not as fortunate.

READ MORE: Evacuees amass at Centennial Arena as fire crews tackle Five Corners blaze

The nearby Star of the Sea Hall was also affected by the massive fire, with its ground-level businesses affected.

Fire crews from Surrey had to also respond to the blaze, with firefighters having to tap into Surrey’s water supply for more than six hours.

White Rock was put under a boil-water advisory for three days because of the strain put on the city’s water supply.

Costs for the city to access Surrey’s water and fire crews reached $107,000

Ten days after the fire, police deemed the blaze suspicious.

Two suspects were arrested on July 6, 2021 for various offences, including arson, break and enter and theft, but were released. No update to those two initial suspects was given.

On Feb. 1, James Adrian Dyer, 24, of Surrey, was charged by the B.C. Prosecution Service, with seven counts, including arson, according to a press release issued Feb. 2 by White Rock RCMP.

“Our investigators have worked tirelessly to bring this investigation to the charge approval stage. It showcases the dedication and commitment our police officers have to their work and to public safety,” said Const. Chantal Sears.

Dyer is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Thursday, Feb. 23 at Surrey Provincial Courthouse.

-with files from Tracy Holmes

An intentionally set fire on May 15, 2016 in the Five Corners district has resulted in charges against a 24-year-old Surrey man. (File photo)
