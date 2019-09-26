Charges laid in Abbotsford hospital attack on nurse

Neale Rex Heath faces aggravated assault charge in connection with Tuesday attack

A man in his 60s has been formally charged with Tuesday’s assault on a nurse at Abbotsford Regional Hospital, The News has learned.

Neale Rex Heath has been charged with aggravated assault and was set to appear in Abbotsford provincial court Thursday. Online court records list Heath’s birth year as 1957, which would make Heath 61 or 62 years old. Online court records do not show any previous charges for Heath.

The BC Nurses Union revealed yesterday that a patient had struck a nurse with an exercise weight Tuesday morning. The nurse sustained a broken jaw, fracture cheek bones, damaged teeth and other serious injuries. She was set to go into surgery on Wednesday. The attack took place in a dialysis unit at Abbotsford Regional Hospital.

BCNU president Christine Sorensen called the attack “tragic,” and said it’s possible the victim won’t return to work.

RELATED: Nurse suffers broken jaw in patient ‘ambush’ at Abbotsford hospital

RELATED: BCNU president says attack on nurse was preventable

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
tolsen@abbynews.com

@ty_olsen
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
South Surrey students to rally ‘for our future’ at Global Climate Strike
Next story
Stolen headstones recovered by West Kelowna RCMP

Just Posted

Earthquake warning system being installed for Pattullo Bridge

The ‘gate’ system is set to go live later this year

South Surrey students to rally ‘for our future’ at Global Climate Strike

South Surrey teens to bus to Vancouver for climate-strike event

A ‘generation’ later, South Surrey teen’s murder resonates

Oct. 4 is 25th anniversary of brutal death of Pamela Cameron

Surrey driver gets 20 months for crash that killed two women, injuring a third

Sarah Dhillon, 50, and Paige Nagata, 19, died and Olivia Kilian, 22, was injured

Councillors say new policing poll shows ‘disconnect’ between mayor, Surrey residents

McCallum said city’s June survey showed ‘overwhelming support’ for new force; latest poll suggests otherwise

Party leaders scatter from Vancouver Island to Montreal as campaign starts Week 3

Saint-Leonard-Saint-Michel has elected Liberals since it was created in the 1980s

Stolen headstones recovered by West Kelowna RCMP

Bronze plaques were also stolen from cemeteries in Lake Country and Kelowna

NDP will tackle ‘housing crisis’ with affordable housing and up to $5,000 in rental support

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh’s campaign touches down on Vancouver Island

Surrey job fair showcases education, career choices

Black Press Extreme Education and Career Fair happening Thursday, Sept. 26

Charges laid in Abbotsford hospital attack on nurse

Neale Rex Heath faces aggravated assault charge in connection with Tuesday attack

Boyfriend charged in death of pregnant B.C. woman missing for 19 years

Trent Larsen, the boyfriend of Angel Fehr, was arrested on Sept. 15

B.C. Liberal leader says forest workers ‘expendable’ under NDP

Log costs out of line, Andrew Wilkinson tells municipal leaders

Province launches new alert system for smoky skies, air quality advisories

British Columbians can sign up for the emails, with texts expected to be available in 2020

Staff impacted by Salmon Arm care home debacle fear they have to live in their cars

Residents, staff at McGuire Lake Congregate Living still looking for places to live

Most Read