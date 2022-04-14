The Independent Investigations Office of BC has filed a report with the BC Prosecution Service for consideration of charges against an officer whose police dog injured a suspect in Abbotsford. (Black Press Media file photo)

The Independent Investigations Office of BC has filed a report with the BC Prosecution Service for consideration of charges against an officer whose police dog injured a suspect in Abbotsford. (Black Press Media file photo)

Charges being considered against officer whose police dog injured suspect in Abbotsford

Independent Investigations Office has filed report with BC Prosecution Service

The province’s police watchdog says an officer might have committed an offence during a March 2021 incident in Abbotsford in which a man was injured by a police dog.

The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) announced Thursday (April 13) that it has filed a report with the BC Prosecution Service for charges to be considered against the officer.

The incident took place at approximately 8 p.m. on March 6, 2021, when police were investigating alleged property offences. They located in the 3700 block of Davie Street a man believed to be linked to the crimes.

RELATED: IIO investigating after man seriously injured by police dog during Abbotsford arrest

The IIO said a member of the Integrated Lower Mainland Police Dog Service assisted in arresting the man, who received serious dog bites while being taken into custody. The man was taken to hospital for treatment.

The IIO – which investigates officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death – was notified of the incident on April 12, 2021.

Chief civilian director Ronald J. MacDonald reviewed the evidence from the IIO investigation and determined there were “reasonable grounds” to believe an offence might have taken place in relation to the use of a police service dog.

In order to approve any charges, the BC Prosecution Service must be satisfied that there is a substantial likelihood of conviction and that prosecution be required in the public interest.


vhopes@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Police

Previous story
Surrey council warned about saturating downtown with office space
Next story
Surrey Mayor public mischief case adjourned to April 21

Just Posted

Fraser Valley Heritage Rail Society volunteers stand on the train platform in Cloverdale. Surrey’s heritage rail experience is set to reopen May 7 and tickets are on sale now at fvhrs.org. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Heritage rail to reopen May 7

A man pauses at a coffin after carrying it during a memorial march to remember victims of overdose deaths in Vancouver on Saturday, August 15, 2020. April 14, 2022 marks six years since B.C. declared a public health emergency around the opioid crisis. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
‘Death penalty situation’: 6 years ago, B.C. declared toxic drug poisonings a health emergency

Abbotsford Police officers blocked in a stolen vehicle that got stuck when the driver pulled off to the side of Highway 1 in Langley on Tuesday night (April 12). (Photo: Abbotsford Police Department)
Surrey driver leaving Abbotsford in stolen vehicle gets stuck on Highway 1

Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum. (File photo)
Surrey Mayor public mischief case adjourned to April 21