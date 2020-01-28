Charges announced in string of Surrey/Langley robberies

Surrey RCMP has arrested a man in connection with a series of robberies at businesses in Surrey and Langley.

According to a news release, Cory Ulmer Brown is facing eight charges of robbery and four charges of wearing a disguise with intent to commit an offence, in connection with crimes in the Guildford, Newton and Whalley/City Centre areas.

Const. Richard Wright said one of the eight charges is in relation to an incident in Langley.

Surrey’s robbery unit and crime analysis unit identified “some linkages” between the incidents, which occurred in early January, the release states.

The linkages led police to identify a suspect, and on Jan. 22, officers with the Surrey RCMP Auto Crime Target Team and the Surrey RCMP Robbery Unit made an arrest.

In a news release last week, police appealed to the public for help locating Ulmer, who was wanted on multiple charges, including assault causing bodily harm and impaired driving. Thursday, they announced an arrest.

In Tuesday’s release, Const. Brad Kelsey, with Surrey RCMP Robbery Unit, described the robberies investigation as “an example of how important it is for the public to report these kinds of offences so police are able to track and analyze crime statistics and trends.”

“It allows us to quickly identify and address crime increases and, in this case, played a significant role in helping narrow our investigation, leading to the identification and arrest of a suspect.”



