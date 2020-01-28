Police have announced charges against Corey Ulmer Brown. (File photos)

Charges announced in string of Surrey/Langley robberies

Police say Corey Ulmer Brown identified through ‘linkages’

Surrey RCMP has arrested a man in connection with a series of robberies at businesses in Surrey and Langley.

According to a news release, Cory Ulmer Brown is facing eight charges of robbery and four charges of wearing a disguise with intent to commit an offence, in connection with crimes in the Guildford, Newton and Whalley/City Centre areas.

Const. Richard Wright said one of the eight charges is in relation to an incident in Langley.

Surrey’s robbery unit and crime analysis unit identified “some linkages” between the incidents, which occurred in early January, the release states.

The linkages led police to identify a suspect, and on Jan. 22, officers with the Surrey RCMP Auto Crime Target Team and the Surrey RCMP Robbery Unit made an arrest.

In a news release last week, police appealed to the public for help locating Ulmer, who was wanted on multiple charges, including assault causing bodily harm and impaired driving. Thursday, they announced an arrest.

READ MORE: UPDATED: Surrey RCMP say man suspected of impaired driving, assault has been arrested

In Tuesday’s release, Const. Brad Kelsey, with Surrey RCMP Robbery Unit, described the robberies investigation as “an example of how important it is for the public to report these kinds of offences so police are able to track and analyze crime statistics and trends.”

“It allows us to quickly identify and address crime increases and, in this case, played a significant role in helping narrow our investigation, leading to the identification and arrest of a suspect.”


tholmes@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Surrey massage therapist suspended for using cellphone during treatments
Next story
INFOGRAPHIC: See how fast your B.C. city grew in 2019

Just Posted

McCallum declares Feb. 1, 2020 RCMP ‘Appreciation Day’ in Surrey

This year is the centennial anniversary of the national police force

Uber threatens legal action to ‘defend its right’ to operate in Surrey

‘I have no concerns,’ Mayor Doug McCallum replies

Cloverdale stamp club looking for new members

Surrey-based group meets every second and fourth Monday of the month

Locke calls for brake on Surrey policing plan, says First Nations not consulted

Surrey City Councillor Brenda Locke wants immediate suspension of city’s policing transition process

Surrey RCMP ask for help finding 18-year-old David Talero

Police say he was last seen on Jan. 20 at about 10:47 a.m. in 13400 block of 108th Avenue

VIDEO: Feds look to help 126 Canadians quarantined in China for coronavirus

China has confirmed more than 4,500 cases of the new virus, with more than 100 deaths

Party bus door fault for years ahead of Langley woman’s death: Coroner

Tuesday report classifed Chelsea James’ death accidental, but was critical of bus inspection process

Sap thief taps Saanich park maple trees, faces hefty fine

One tree found with four taps in Mount Doug Park

B.C. reports first coronavirus in Vancouver region

First patient visited Wuhan, China, reported symptoms

Victoria resident says WestJet employee uttered racist comment, refused to let her on plane

Customer claims she was told ‘You guys can’t handle your alcohol’ by WestJet employee

Bystander who tried to help dog being attacked not liable for its death: B.C. tribunal

Owner of dog killed tried to get $5,000 in damages from man who tried to save it

INFOGRAPHIC: See how fast your B.C. city grew in 2019

The province’s fastest-growing municipalities were located on Vancouver Island

Landowner hearings begin for Trans Mountain expansion in Alberta

Detailed route talks start in Spruce Grove, in B.C. communities soon

Alessia Cara to host and perform at 2020 Juno Awards

Multi-platinum Canadian singer-songwriter also up for six awards, including Artist of the Year

Most Read