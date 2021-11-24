A Surrey RCMP officer has been charged with assault and uttering threats. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck photo)

Charges announced against Surrey RCMP officer

Const. Zubair Mohammed Hassan accused of assault, uttering threats

Charges of assault and uttering threats have been approved against a Surrey RCMP officer in connection with”their involvement” in the Dec. 9, 2020 arrest of a suspect.

According to a news release issued this afternoon (Nov. 24) by the B.C. Prosecution Service, charges against Const. Zubair Mohammed Hassan were sworn earlier today, and the first court appearance on the matter is scheduled for Dec. 13 in Surrey Provincial Court.

No details on the incident in question were disclosed in the release. As the matter is now before the courts, further information and comments will also not be made, it adds.


