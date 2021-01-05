White Rock RCMP (File photo)

White Rock RCMP (File photo)

Charge laid in White Rock indecent exposure case

31-year-old to appear in Surrey Provincial Court Jan. 6

A charge has been laid in connection with a report of a man allegedly exposing himself on White Rock’s waterfront last month.

READ MORE: White Rock RCMP arrest man following report of indecent exposure

According to online court information, one charge of ‘committing indecent act in public place’ was sworn against a 31-year-old in Surrey Provincial Court on Dec. 31.

The alleged incident occurred Dec. 7 in the 15100-block of Marine Drive.

Police said they made an arrest following a report of inappropriate comments and indecent exposure on the promenade, and at that time, asked anyone who had experienced a similar incident to come forward and speak to investigators.

The accused was initially released from custody with orders to stay away from Marine Drive, however, Const. Chantal Sears said police arrested the same man on Dec. 30 after he allegedly breached that condition. He was remanded for future court appearances, and a stay of proceedings was issued on the breach charge Dec. 31.

James Fearn appeared in court on Monday (Jan. 4). A bail hearing was scheduled for Wednesday (Jan. 6), after Peace Arch News press deadline.


tholmes@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

RCMPWhite Rock

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Fraser Health says COVID-19 outbreak over at Surrey shelter
Next story
SURREY NOW & THEN: How a zoo in Newton once attracted animal lovers

Just Posted

Bernard and Max Trest launched COVID Reported Facebook page to crowdsource and compile exposures at workplaces, etc., that may otherwise not be being made public. (Contributed photo)
White Rock dad, son launch online map for anonymous COVID-19 reporting

Bernard Trest said ‘COVID Reported’ initiative is about helping people protect themselves

File photo of passengers boarding the restored BC Electric Railway Car 1225 at Cloverdale Station in 2019
Surrey looking into extending heritage rail ride into Newton from Sullivan Station

Councillor Linda Annis says it has ‘real value from a tourism perspective’

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s coronavirus situation at the legislature. (B.C. government)
Health officials to ‘re-look’ at PE protocols after nearly 50 infected at Earl Marriott

High number of COVID-19 cases linked to physical education classes

White Rock RCMP (File photo)
Charge laid in White Rock indecent exposure case

31-year-old to appear in Surrey Provincial Court Jan. 6

Volunteers at the Cloverdale Community Kitchen pack food hampers that will be delivered to people in self-isolation because of positive COVID-19 tests. (Photo submitted)
Cloverdale Community Kitchen provides COVID food hampers for those in need

COVID-hamper program launched Dec. 1

Christmas decorations are seen in front of an office building in Montreal, Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. A new survey suggests nearly half of Canadians visited with family or friends over the winter holiday period. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Nearly half of Canadians visited friends, family over holidays, new poll suggests

Public health officials had pleaded with Canadians to sharply limit their contacts

Britton Creek Highway 5, 10 a.m. Jan. 5.
Coquihalla closed tonight for avalanche control

Highway 5 will close at 10 p.m. Jan. 5

IHIT has charged a 51-year-old man with manslaughter in connection with an altercation at Trinity Western University (TWU) in Langley that resulted in the death of a 31-year-old man from Chilliwack. (Langley Advance Times file)
Security guard charged with manslaughter after altercation at Trinity Western University

51-year-old man charged in the death of a 31-year-old man from Chilliwack

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivers his opening remarks during a news conference outside Rideau Cottage in Ottawa, Friday, December 18, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Returning travellers no longer eligible for the Canada Recovery Sickness Benefit: Trudeau

Non-essential travellers will have to quarantine, provide negative COVID test

High tide rolls in along Dallas Rd. on New Years Day in Victoria, B.C., on Friday, January 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Wind, rain, snowfall warnings posted as storm hammers most of coastal B.C.

Environment Canada says localized flooding is possible in low-lying areas

Canada’s Bowen Byram (4) is knocked into Russia goalie Yaroslav Askarov (1) by defenseman Semyon Chistyakov (6) during first second period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship action in Edmonton on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Canada to play for world junior hockey gold after pounding Russia 5-0

Canadian goalie Levi records third shutout of tourney in victory

B.C. Hydro studies indicate mobile homes use 50 per cent more electricity than other home type. (File Photo)
Heating costs run high for mobile homes, but BC Hydro offers tips

Most mobile home customers in B.C. are low-income, seniors

Seven-year-old Aaliyah Rosa was found dead in an apartment in Langley in July. (Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Defence argues over cause of death in Langley child murder trial

A pathologist testified on the cause of death

Most Read