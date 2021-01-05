Charge laid in White Rock indecent exposure case

31-year-old to appear in Surrey Provincial Court Jan. 6

A charge has been laid in connection with a report of a man allegedly exposing himself on White Rock’s waterfront last month.

According to online court information, one charge of ‘committing indecent act in public place’ was sworn against a 31-year-old in Surrey Provincial Court on Dec. 31.

The alleged incident occurred Dec. 7 in the 15100-block of Marine Drive.

Police said they made an arrest following a report of inappropriate comments and indecent exposure on the promenade, and at that time, asked anyone who had experienced a similar incident to come forward and speak to investigators.

The accused was initially released from custody with orders to stay away from Marine Drive, however, Const. Chantal Sears said police arrested the same man on Dec. 30 after he allegedly breached that condition. He was remanded for future court appearances, and a stay of proceedings was issued on the breach charge Dec. 31.

James Fearn appeared in court on Monday (Jan. 4). A bail hearing was scheduled for Wednesday (Jan. 6), after Peace Arch News press deadline.

