Charan Gill, founder of Surrey’s PICS and champion of farmers, has died

‘Charan was a beacon of light for thousands of immigrants and newcomers to Canada’

The founder and former CEO of Surrey-based Progressive Intercultural Community Services (PICS) has died, according to social media posts. He was 84.

Charanpal (Charan) Gill co-founded the Canadian Farmworkers Union in 1978 as a way to improve the human rights, health, safety and employment standards of farm workers, among other achievements.

In his lifetime, Gill was awarded the Order of B.C. and the B.C. Human Rights Award by MOSAIC, among other honours.

Sukh Dhaliwal, MP for Surrey-Newton, tweeted his condolences on Tuesday afternoon (Feb. 2).

“Sad news this morning, as community activist, founder of the (PICS) and South Asian pioneer Charan Gill passed away this morning,” Dhaliwal posted.

“Charan was a beacon of light for thousands of immigrants and newcomers to Canada over many decades.… My sincere condolences go out to the Gill family and the PICS organization. Rest in peace my friend.”

Cause of death is not immediately known.

Jagrup Brar, MLA for Surrey-Fleetwood, also tweeted his condolences.

“Today we lost Charan Gill, a trailblazing champion of the people,” Brar posted. “Charan fought for farmworkers, immigrants, seniors & all. He leaves a legacy to inspire others to carry on the struggle for a better society.”

A bio posted to southasiancanadianheritage.ca shows Charanpal Gill was born in Hong Kong in 1936.

Years later, as a social worker in the Lower Mainland, Gill worked with many families. “There was a lot of conflict between parents and their children. Many couples committed suicide because they wanted to get married but their parents didn’t approve. This is when Charanpal decided that the Punjabi community needed counselling services,” the bio says of the 1987 origins of Progressive Intercultural Community Services (PICS).

In 1981 he co-founded the British Columbia Organization to Fight Racism, which later grew into the Canadian Anti-Racism Education and Research Society.

In 2013, Gill was among four British Columbians to receive an honourary doctor of laws at Kwantlen Polytechnic University’s (KPU) spring convocation.

In 2017 Gill retired after 30 years of work with PICS, and Satbir Cheema became the new CEO of PICS Society.

The bio on southasiancanadianheritage.ca sheds light on his arrival in Canada as a man in his 20s.

“The Punjabi community faced a lot of discrimination at the time that Charanpal had moved to Vancouver,” the bio says. “Charanpal was forced to cut his hair because no one would hire him and he hated the way he looked without a turban. Soon however, Charanpal found a job at a mill in William’s Lake.

“He recalls that some days his feet would swell up to the point where he couldn’t take off his shoes. One day, after he had slipped on ice and broke his wrist, he decided to stop working at the mill. Charanpal then came across a program that helped orphans find a place to live. The director told him to meet him in Prince George. When Charanpal went to Prince George he was offered a job as a social worker. After completing a one-month training he moved to Prince Rupert to start his new job. After working in Prince Rupert for 5 years, Charanpal decided that he wanted to earn a Bachelor’s degree in social work. The company agreed and transferred him to Burnaby to begin his studies.”



