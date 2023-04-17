Changes proposed to Delta’s provincial riding boundaries

Area south of 64th Avenue would become part of Delta South; all other boundaries would stay the same

Under proposed changes to the Electoral Districts Act tabled by the B.C. government on Monday, April 17, the riding of Delta North would end at 64th Avenue, with the area south of becoming part of Delta South before the next provincial election, scheduled for Oct. 19, 2024. (bcebc.ca screenshot)

The boundaries of Delta’s two provincial ridings may be changing before the next election.

On Monday, the government introduced amendments to the Electoral Districts Act that would see the number of ridings in B.C. increase from 87 to 93 in order to accommodate the province’s increased population based on the 2021 census. The new ridings would be in Burnaby, Langley, Surrey, Vancouver, Langford and Kelowna.

As well, the amendments would bring on adjustments to the boundaries of 72 existing ridings, and new names for 41.

“As our province continues to grow, it’s critical that our provincial electoral districts equitably represent the people of B.C. These changes will make sure British Columbians can continue to have confidence their voices will be heard in the B.C. legislature,” Attorney General Niki Sharma said in a press release.

The changes to the act are based on the final report of the BC Electoral Boundaries Commission, which was adopted by the Legislative Assembly in a unanimous vote on April 6, three days after it was introduced.

In its report, the commission recommends moving the area south of 64th Avenue out of Delta North into Delta South in order to more evenly distribute the population of the two ridings.

As well, the change would create room for anticipated population growth in North Delta while keeping the area around Watershed Park in one electoral district.

“We acknowledge that our proposed boundary divides the suburb of Sunshine Hills; however, we do not believe that this adversely affects effective representation,” the report states. “The principle of representation by population favours this change because it reduces the population difference between Delta North and Delta South.”

All of the ridings’ other boundaries would remain unchanged.

The Electoral Boundaries Commission Act requires that a commission be appointed after every second provincial general election to propose changes to the area, boundaries and names of electoral districts in the province.

Under the act, ridings must have populations within 25 per cent of the “electoral quotient,” an average calculated by dividing the province’s population by the number of electoral districts.

Using the latest census data, the new electoral quotient would be 53,773, meaning all 93 riding populations should have between 40,330 and 67,216 residents.

Delta North currently has a population of 60,774 (a deviation of 5.7 per cent from the previous quotient) and an area of 32 square kilometres.

Delta South, meanwhile, has a population of 49,947 (13.1 per cent under the previous quotient) and an area of 464 square kilometres.

Under the proposed boundary changes, Delta North’s population would decrease to 58,813 (a 9.4 per cent deviation from the updated quotient) within an area of 28 square kilometres.

Delta South’s population would increase to 51,908 (3.5 per cent below the update quotient) within an area of 455 square kilometres.

The commission’s report can be found at bcebc.ca/final-report.

B.C.’s next provincial election is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024.

SEE ALSO: Province setting up 12 ‘hubs’ around B.C. dedicated to targeting repeat violent offenders

SEE ALSO: B.C. government’s new housing plan ‘ambitious’ but critics call for clarity



editor@northdeltareporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BC governmentDeltaNorth DeltaSouth Delta