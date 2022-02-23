Chamber expanding We Love Delta shop local initiative

The Delta Chamber of Commerce is looking to encourage more people to shop local with the aid of a $100,000 federal grant.

Last December, the chamber was approved for the funding in order to bolster and grow the ongoing “Shop Local” message of the We Love Delta initiative, according to a DCC press release.

The Delta Chamber of Commerce is one of 75 recipients across the seven economic regions of B.C. to receive a grant from Canada’s Ministry of Innovation, Science and Economic Development.

Using the funds, the Delta Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Delta have collaborated on a multi-pillar marketing approach to encourage support of Delta businesses of all sizes and sectors, including micro, small, medium and large businesses across North Delta, Annacis Island, Tilbury, Ladner and Tsawwassen.

“This grant is a tremendous resource which will allow us to present the ripple effect of the ‘Shop Local’ message from a variety of perspectives,” chamber executive director Jill McKnight said in a press release.

“Shopping local is about the everyday decisions made by individuals who live, work and play in Delta having a huge economic and social impact. When consumers choose to shop local, they are building our community — whether shopping on ‘Main Street,’ ordering products and services made in our industrial parks or supporting someone with a home business.”

In the coming weeks and months, We Love Delta will be sharing a variety of shop local messages across multiple platforms, including an updated website, videos on YouTube, posts on Facebook and Instagram, the Dine Around Delta campaign (happening March 4-20) and the upcoming We Love Delta Passport sweepstakes (March 21 to June 5).

“Our goal is to highlight a selection of the incredible list of businesses here in Delta. With over 4,600 businesses in Delta, every one of us knows someone who benefits from local shopping, and in turn those individuals invest back into our community through their salaries, their property taxes, their donations and sponsorship, and their active participation in community,” McKnight said.

The press release notes the success of the grant is in large part due to the collaborative efforts of the six partner organizations that make up Delta’s Community Resilience and Economic Recovery Support Team — Delta Chamber of Commerce, Tourism Delta, North Delta Business Association, Ladner Business Association, Tsawwassen Business Improvement Association and the City of Delta — as well as the seven local suppliers and contractors engaged for the project and the more than 125 individual businesses that worked on the project’s various parts.

Visit welovedelta.ca to take part in the We Love Delta Support Local campaign, get details about Dine Around Delta, download the We Love Delta Passport, see suggested We Love Delta Daytrips and learn more about how to shopping local helps to strengthen your community.

SEE ALSO: COLUMN: Delta Chamber of Commerce there for North Delta businesses



editor@northdeltareporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Delta