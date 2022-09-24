Trisha Sy, left, and Tania Thomas, during storytime at the Filipino Fest at Museum of Surrey in Surrey on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. (Photo: Anna Burns)

Trisha Sy, left, and Tania Thomas, during storytime at the Filipino Fest at Museum of Surrey in Surrey on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. (Photo: Anna Burns)

Celebration of Filipino culture at Museum of Surrey in Cloverdale

The free event went from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday (Sept. 24)

The Filipino Fest took place on Saturday (Sept. 24) at the Museum of Surrey, 17710 56a Ave.

Ramon Deansegoi, a vendor at the event, said the day’s event was all about Philippine culture. Deansegoi was selling his homemade candles. There were several other vendors there as well. Selling food, books, and merchandise.

The free event featured performances, the RCMP diversity team, crafts, displays and a Tagalog and English storytelling session.

The storytelling session was run by Surrey Library employees Trisha Sy and Tania Thomas. Thomas and Sy told the story, “The Battle of Wind and Rain,” in both English and Tagalog. Sy said in Tagalog it is called “Ang Labanan ng Hangin at ulan.”


