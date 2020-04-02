Celebrate Easter in a ‘safe way,’ B.C.’s top doctor urges as province records 6 new deaths

Province has hit a total of 31 deaths

B.C. has recorded six new deaths due to COVID-19, Dr. Bonnie Henry said Thursday (April 2).

The provincial health officer said three of those deaths were at a Vancouver Coastal Health care home, one was in Fraser Health and two were on Vancouver Island. Henry said the province has also seen its first community outbreak at a prison, the Okanagan Correctional Centre.

That outbreak was “something we were concerned about and planning for,” she said.

Henry said there were 55 new cases across the province, leading the total number of cases to 1,121. Of those total cases, 641 have – a rate of 57 per cent. The province now stands at 31 deaths and 449 active cases, with 44,639 tests completed.

There are currently 149 people hospitalized with COVID-19 and 68 in intensive or critical care, and 4,273 empty hospital beds.

Health Minister Adrian Dix said he was enthused by the federal government’s orders of personal protective equipment. He said B.C. is making a “significant effort” to secure its own, as well.

Henry said B.C. has been working on submitting data to the federal government so they can create the COVID-19 modelling Prime Minister Justin was pressed to provide earlier on Thursday.

“The modelling is only as good as the data we have,” she explained, noting that “our pandemic is going to be quite different from Ontario’s pandemic, or Prince Edward Island’s pandemic.”

The provincial health officer reiterated her message that next two weeks are critical in B.C.’s fight against COVID-19.

Henry urged people to celebrate Easter, which is coming up on April 12, in a “safe way” so the holiday does not lead to more outbreaks. She also urged British Columbians to halt non-essential travel, especially to smaller communities that may not be able to cope with a COVID-19 outbreak.

B.C.’s total cases, by health authority: 525 in Vancouver Coastal Health, 386 in Fraser Health, 72 in Island Health, 121 in Interior Health and 17 in Northern Health.

B.C.’s deaths, by health authority: 24 in Vancouver Coastal Health, seven in Fraser Health and two on Vancouver Island.

More to come.

READ MORE: ‘We will get through this’: B.C. sees new COVID-19 death, but 57% have recovered

