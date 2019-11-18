CCTV cameras help Surrey RCMP arrest two bank robbery suspects

The robberies were in North Surrey on Nov. 7 and Oct. 1

Surrey Mounties have arrested two men suspected in connection with separate bank robberies in North Surrey, with the help of CCTV footage.

Alan Granger, 42, of Surrey has been charged with one count of robbery. On Nov. 7, just before 2 p.m., the Surrey RCMP was alerted to a bank robbery in the 10100-block of King George Boulevard.

“A man had allegedly entered the bank, demanded money, then fled the area,” Constable Richard Wright said. “Surrey RCMP Robbery Unit took over the investigation and, with the assistance of CCTV footage, the Community Response Unit were able to locate the suspect and arrest him a short time later in Whalley.”

On Oct. 1, at about 3 p.m., Surrey Mounties responded to a report of an armed robbery at a bank in the 18600-block of Fraser Highway. “A man had allegedly entered the bank, demanded money and threatened a bank employee with a weapon,” Wright side. “Police were able to quickly review CCTV footage which led them to arrest a suspect who was still in the area.”

Ryan Wilband, 40, of Abbotsford has been charged with one count of robbery and two counts of breaching probation.

Both men have been held in custody.

Sergeant Ryan Forbes, of the Surrey RCMP Robbery Unit, said police encourage all businesses and home owners, “if it is within their means, to consider installing their own CCTV systems.”


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
