CCTV camera installed at White Rock’s Five Corners district

The city is yet to release cost of camera system

City of White Rock installed a CCTV camera at the Five Corners neighbourhood. (Aaron Hinks photo)

After at least three acts of vandalism of White Rock’s rainbow crosswalk, the city has installed surveillance cameras watching over the Five Corners neighbourhood.

The rainbow crosswalk, which was painted July, was defaced with a tire mark on two occasions and vandalized with spray paint last month.

Sept. 7, the city said that a surveillance camera would be coming to the district, and that the vandalism was a consideration in the decision.

“But there were other factors, such as Five Corners being a major hub for events such as Tour de White Rock, TD Concert Series, as well as pedestrian safety,” city communications manager Farnaz Farrokhi emailed Peace Arch News earlier this month.

In an Sept. 6 email, Farrokhi wrote that she couldn’t provide the cost of the camera – noting the city is still getting quotes for the work. She said it’s anticipated the closed-circuit camera would be operational early this fall.

Wednesday, PAN asked again for the cost of the camera; when it was installed; and if there’s just one.

Farrokhi responded the same day, and referred to a Sept. 7 PAN article.

“We do not have anything further to add,” she wrote.