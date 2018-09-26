City of White Rock installed a CCTV camera at the Five Corners neighbourhood. (Aaron Hinks photo)

CCTV camera installed at White Rock’s Five Corners district

The city is yet to release cost of camera system

After at least three acts of vandalism of White Rock’s rainbow crosswalk, the city has installed surveillance cameras watching over the Five Corners neighbourhood.

The rainbow crosswalk, which was painted July, was defaced with a tire mark on two occasions and vandalized with spray paint last month.

Sept. 7, the city said that a surveillance camera would be coming to the district, and that the vandalism was a consideration in the decision.

“But there were other factors, such as Five Corners being a major hub for events such as Tour de White Rock, TD Concert Series, as well as pedestrian safety,” city communications manager Farnaz Farrokhi emailed Peace Arch News earlier this month.

In an Sept. 6 email, Farrokhi wrote that she couldn’t provide the cost of the camera – noting the city is still getting quotes for the work. She said it’s anticipated the closed-circuit camera would be operational early this fall.

Wednesday, PAN asked again for the cost of the camera; when it was installed; and if there’s just one.

Farrokhi responded the same day, and referred to a Sept. 7 PAN article.

“We do not have anything further to add,” she wrote.

 

Previous story
‘Speed dating’ all-candidates meeting in Surrey zeroes in on homelessness and housing
Next story
Everett Klippert: the last Canadian jailed for homosexuality

Just Posted

Cloverdale-Langley City MP elected chair of environment, sustainable development committee

John Aldag says he looks forward to the ‘new challenge’

Cloverdale Community Association outlines key election issues

The association says crime, transit and development are important issues for Cloverdale residents

Mayoral candidates weigh in on Cloverdale concerns at first all-candidates meeting

Public consultation processes, future of fairgrounds discussed

Surrey mayoral hopefuls asked how they’ll ‘restore public confidence’ in city hall

All eight candidates weighed in during a Tuesday night all-candidates meeting in Cloverdale

Mystery of dead birds in Tsawwassen solved

Raptor expert says birds were being chased by predator, didn’t recover upon hitting concrete

B.C. woman behind Orange Shirt Day pens new book for teachers

Phyllis Webstad brings her book The Orange Shirt Story to classrooms province-wide.

Ferry sailings cancelled due to man overboard at Horseshoe Bay

Incident happened at about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday

Take 2: NEB wants to hear your thoughts on Trans Mountain pipeline

Regulator restarts consultation process after court slammed its report in major ruling for project

Trudeau says Trump told him not to worry about tariffs if NAFTA gets renegotiated

Ambassaor says Ottawa won’t sign if Canada subjected to U.S. tariffs under guise of national security

Review upholds discipline ruling into former B.C. police chief

Frank Elsner found to have committed eight acts of misconduct while on the job

VIDEO: John Gibbons’ time is up as Blue Jays manager

Gibbons won’t return in 2019 after spending 11 seasons over two separate tenures as team manager

Beluga whale in Thames eating, swimming well

Animal drew lots of attention when it surfaced in the River Thames a day ago in the Gravesend area

Everett Klippert: the last Canadian jailed for homosexuality

“Injustice and human rights struggles can teach us a lot about our humanity,” - Kevin Allen, historian

Passenger files claim puppy ate pot on BC Ferries

BC Ferries shares cleaning protocols of public spaces onboard

Most Read