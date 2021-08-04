CBSA executes search warrant in White Rock

Agency declines comment on action that took place Wednesday on Best Street

CBSA officers search a White Rock home Wednesday, but provided no detail on its investigation. (Black Press Media File)

Canada Border Service Agency (CBSA) executed a search warrant at a White Rock home Wednesday morning, but the agency is remaining tight-lipped about the reason behind the action.

A witness reported seeing several border patrol officers “in full army fatigues” apprehending someone on Best Street between Russell and Goggs Avenue early Wednesday morning. The witness told Peace Arch News they saw one blonde woman being escorted out of the home.

CBSA spokesperson Jacqueline Callin confirmed officers executed a search warrant at a White Rock property on Aug. 4, but provided no detail of the search.

“As this is an ongoing investigation, it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time, and the Privacy Act provides very strict parameters that prevent us from providing comment or details on specific individual cases or persons,” Callin stated in an email to PAN.

The CBSA is responsible for the enforcement of the Customs Act and conducts investigations into possible violations of the act when there is evidence or information of a violation.

“The CBSA encourages anyone with information on suspicious cross-border or immigration-related activities to call the CBSA Border Watch Line at 1-888-502-9060.



