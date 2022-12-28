A patch is seen on the shoulder of a Canada Border Services Agency officer’s uniform in Tsawwassen, B.C., Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. Border officials say a detainee at an immigration holding centre in Surrey, B.C., has died after being found unresponsive on Christmas Day. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

CBSA detainee dies in custody on Christmas Day in Surrey

Detainee was found unresponsive and couldn’t be revived, officials says

Border officials say a detainee at an immigration holding centre in Surrey, B.C., has died after being found unresponsive on Christmas Day.

Canada Border Services Agency says in a statement that first responders were called to the centre, where staff were attempting resuscitation.

But it says “all efforts to revive the detainee were unsuccessful,” and they were pronounced dead by the first responders.

It says the person’s next of kin have been contacted, but their identity won’t be released due to privacy considerations.

The statement says Surrey RCMP and the BC Coroner have been “engaged” after the detainee’s death, as is the case with all deaths in CBSA custody.

It says the CBSA will also conduct a review of the incident.

“The health and safety of those in our care is of paramount importance to the CBSA. We take this responsibility very seriously,” it says.

The Canadian Press

Pop-up banner image