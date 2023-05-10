The CBC logo is projected onto a screen in Toronto on May 29, 2019. The CBC and Radio-Canada are returning to Twitter after pausing activity last month over their designation as “government-funded media” by the social media platform. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tijana Martin

The CBC logo is projected onto a screen in Toronto on May 29, 2019. The CBC and Radio-Canada are returning to Twitter after pausing activity last month over their designation as “government-funded media” by the social media platform. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tijana Martin

CBC resumes activity on some of its Twitter accounts after hitting pause over labels

Broadcaster says it does not meet Twitter’s definition of ‘government-funded media’

The CBC and Radio-Canada are returning to Twitter after pausing activity last month over their designation as “government-funded media” by the social media platform.

CBC News editor-in-chief Brodie Fenlon says in a blog post that it is resuming activity on a handful of umbrella accounts but will “significantly reduce” its overall Twitter footprint.

In April, Twitter CEO Elon Musk applied tags to accounts belonging to the CBC and other outlets, including the BBC and National Public Radio, labelling them as “government-funded media.”

The tags had their wording changed multiple times without warning or explanation, before ultimately disappearing.

The CBC has said it does not meet Twitter’s definition of “government-funded media” and that its editorial independence is enshrined in the Broadcasting Act.

Fenlon says the CBC will continue to assess Twitter against its social media strategy.

READ MORE: Twitter adds ‘Government-funded Media’ tag to CBC account

Media industrysocial media

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
PODCAST: Dr. Robert Thirsk has been in space longer than any other Canadian
Next story
MISSING: Tarah Stephen was last seen on May 9 in Surrey

Just Posted

Surrey police are investigating reports of a sexual assault involving a 15-year-girl that happened at or in the area of the Gurdwara Dukh Nivaran Sikh temple located in the 15200-block of 68 Avenue in Newton. A 58-year-old temple employee has been. arrested, Surrey RCMP say.
Police investigate alleged sex assault of 15-year-old girl at Sikh temple in Surrey

Cowboy Caleb Bennett completes a 93.5-point ride in the bareback riding event at the Cloverdale Rodeo in 2019. The 2023 rodeo is set to begin May 19 with three roughstock rodeo events and one timed event. (Photo: Grace Kennedy)
The Four ‘Bs’ of rodeo events in Cloverdale

Screenshot of “Mike,” an example of a Surrey school student at risk of gang recruitment, from a webinar video posted on the Surrey Anti-Gang Family Empowerment (SAFE) program website. (surrey.ca)
Gang-prevention the aim of new Surrey Youth Resiliency Program (SYRP), with $3.95M in fed funds

2023 YWCA Women of Distinction Award winners (from left to right) include Azra Hussain, Adebukola (“Bukkie”) Adewuyi and Lauren Simpson, among 14 women in different categories. (Submitted photos)
Surrey trio among 14 celebrated at sold-out YWCA Women of Distinction Awards gala

Pop-up banner image