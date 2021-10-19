Cats and kittens seeking adoption at Delta Community Animal Shelter

Delta Community Animal Shelter is seeking loving adoptees for the growing number of kittens and cats currently under shelter care. (City of Delta photo)

Looking for the purr-fect playmate to join your household? Delta Community Animal Shelter is seeking loving adoptees for the growing number of kittens and cats currently under shelter care.

Over the summer, the shelter experienced an increase in the intake of domestic cats, resulting in an amazing selection. The shelter has senior cats, adults and even some purr-dy kittens with various colours and personalities, all available for adoption.

“Our shelter is seeking forever homes for the wonderful variety of cats currently in our care,” shelter manager Ryan Voutilainen said in a press release. “We encourage anyone who has been thinking about adopting a cat to connect with us to assist with an appropriate match. Adopting from your local animal shelter is a great way to provide a loving home for a deserving animal and also helps create space for more animals who need our help.”

To help encourage adoptions, Delta Community Animal Shelter is offering a reduced adoption fee rate for senior cats and those with pre-existing medical conditions.

To view animals currently available for adoption at Delta Community Animal Shelter, visit delta.ca/services/animal-shelter/animals-for-adoption.



