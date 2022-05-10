Catnap leads to crash on Coquihalla

Kitten survives car crash on Coquihalla Highway May 6, 2022 (Contributed)

A brave little kitten is back with its owner after surviving a single-vehicle crash.

A driver fell asleep behind the wheel while travelling on the Coquihalla Highway, on May 6, and rolled their vehicle several times.

The driver was transported to Nicola Valley Hospital with minor injuries.

An officer located the small cat inside the car and brought her back to Merritt. She was assessed by a vet to have only minor bruising and was reunited with her owner.

Following the collision, Merritt RCMP is reminding people to plan accordingly for road trips

“We want to remind the public that when travelling on our highways to have a plan and make sure you are well rested before driving,” said Constable Rainier Penner.

