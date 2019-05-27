A ban on Category 2 open fires is coming into effect Thursday at noon throughout the Coastal Fire Centre area. Image from BC Wildfire Service

Category 2 fire ban coming to B.C.’s south coast on Thursday

Ban covers backyard burns, debris burning

A ban on Category 2 open fires is coming into effect Thursday at noon, the Coastal Fire Centre has confirmed.

The ban will apply throughout the Coastal Fire Centre, said fire information officer Marg Drysdale.

“Category 2 is largely backyard burning or debris burning,” she said. “Those are going to be prohibited.”

Category 2 fires are defined as one or two burning piles no larger than two metres high by three metres wide, and stubble or grass burning over an area of 0.2 hectares.

The ban will also cover fires including tiki torches and burn barrels, Drysdale said, adding that a complete list will be released later today.

READ MORE: B.C. sends 267 firefighters to help battle Alberta wildfires

READ MORE: B.C. to be the ‘king of heat’ this summer: meteorologist

Local burn bylaws take precedence over the Coastal Fire Centre’s ban, she said.

The Coastal Fire Centre includes roughly 16.5 million hectares of land in southwest B.C., including the Lower Mainland, Sunshine Coast, Vancouver Island, the Gulf Islands and Haida Gwaii.

Campfires will still be allowed – those are defined as any fire smaller than half a metre high and half a metre wide – along with Category 3 burns, large industrial burns that require a registration number.

“We also do site visits and monitor those very carefully,” Drysdale said.

@davidgordonkoch
david.koch@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Sister of accused is third person charged in death of Surrey teen Bhavkiran Dhesi
Next story
Three people charged after allegedly stealing two cars in two hours, Surrey RCMP say

Just Posted

Trial dates set for Surrey man charged in 2018 Kelowna killing

Dates for Tejwant Danjou’s Crown pre-trial and trial by jury were set on May 27

Three people charged after allegedly stealing two cars in two hours, Surrey RCMP say

Two from Surrey, one from Langley nabbed after police say they were caught with two hot Honda Civics

‘Outstanding’ SFU soccer star ID’d as man who died after Surrey crash

Delta’s Brandon Bassi remembered as ‘caring teammate’ and ‘inspirational young man’

Sister of accused is third person charged in death of Surrey teen Bhavkiran Dhesi

Harjot Singh Deo faces second-degree murder charge in 2017 death

UPDATE: Deltaport, Port of Vancouver hit with ‘targeted job action’ as talks break down

Longshoremen’s union, BC Maritime Employers Association talks at standstill

B.C. to be the ‘king of heat’ this summer: meteorologist

Higher wildfire and drought risks will come as a result of the heat

Quick-thinking North Shore mom saves baby from hot car

Woman had accidentally locked her keys inside

Category 2 fire ban coming to B.C.’s south coast on Thursday

Ban covers backyard burns, debris burning

Seniors targeted in scam calls selling B.C. tech company shares

High-pressure sales tactics are being used to sell to seniors

Canada files North Pole competing claim with Russia, Denmark

Canada’s document was filed last week with the United Nations

LIVE UPDATES: Trial begins for man charged in death of Abbotsford police officer

Oscar Arfmann faces first-degree murder for death of Abbotsford Police Const. John Davidson

B.C. Pharmacare expanding use of ‘biosimilar’ drugs to save money

Europe far ahead of Canada in adopting alternative treatments

Leaving dog in hot car can result in $75,000 fine, prohibition from owning animals, prison

B.C. SPCA received 800 calls last year about dogs left in hot cars

Province’s largest population areas saw 5.7 per cent drop in EI recipients year-over-year

2,140 received regular EI benefits in March 2019, a drop of 3.2 per cent

Most Read